Are Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson related?

Well, they both enjoy smoking pot, which doesn’t prove anything but it gives me an excuse to remind everyone of the time that McConaughey got so high after accidentally smoking Snoop Dogg’s weed while filming Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum that he “rapped for thirteen hours straight.” But as for whether the True Detective co-stars are actually related, it’s complicated.

“In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families,” McConaughey said on the Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast earlier this year. “And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.” They discovered that Harrelson’s dad “was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment.”

Harrelson has been pushing for a reluctant McConaughey to take a DNA test, but, as the Interstellar actor explained, “he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game.”

If McConaughey does go through with it, there’s only one man for the job.

“I just heard about the possibilities,” paternity test expert Maury Povich told E! News. “I mean, Matthew, I don’t know you. Woody, you’re my pal, but guess what? I would come out of retirement! We could do prime-time DNA: Maury’s back with Woody and Matthew.” He added, “Woody’s got my number. I’m ready!” McConaughey replied to the offer, “I don’t know if we’re going to be calling you to do it on your show, but I like the way you’re thinking.”

That sounds like a polite no to me.

(Via Today)