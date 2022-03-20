Thirty-plus years is a good run, but this is still the end of an era: According to Deadline, Maury, the syndicated daytime talk show hosted by Maury Povich, is coming to an end. When the current season ends, that will be it for the oft-trashy program, which has long tackled hot-button issues in the oft-lurid ways. It’s not clear if it was cancelled or if Povich simply decided to retire, but that’s what he’ll do when he no longer has to lord over one of the TV’s wildest programs.

Formerly the host of the tabloid news show A Current Affair, Povich transitioned to his own show in 1991. For its first handful of years, it was called The Maury Povich Show. In 1998, the title was shortened to simply Maury. Over its three-decade run, a lot has happened. He’s unearthed double medical oddities. He’s gotten into feuds with David Letterman. It planted its flag on Father’s Day, trying to become a fixture of the paternal holiday.

Maury’s not the only recent daytime casualty. It’s been a bloodbath, with NBCUniversal axing Judge Jerry, Sony doing the same to The Good Dish and Nick Cannon. The Wendy Williams Show will be turned into Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd, but that’s because Williams had to ditch her longtime show over health concerns. In any case, fare thee well, Mr. Povich. The scene you helped change wouldn’t be the same without you.

(Via Deadline)