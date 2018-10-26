FX

Welcome to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Kurt Sutter and Elgin James’ Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC. While Kimberly Ricci provides her always excellent coverage of the series (here’s her write-up of this episode), here we’re going to endeavor to look deeper into the episode and excavate some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Sons of Anarchy, and posit questions explore theories about the direction the series.

1. Let’s dispose of the obligatory: I don’t think anyone needed it spelled out for them based on their repeated appearances in the episode, but the title “Rata/Ch’o’ is Hispanic and Mayan for rat. However, have we talked about how bad the CGI is on the title critters on this show?

AMC

2. I’m not entirely sure where the Riz storyline is going, but given how well Kurt Sutter and Elgin James have paid off most of the storylines this season, I assume that the tunnel will play a more integral role to the story than setting up a bare-knuckle brawl between Riz and Angel, as well as taking the heat off of Coco for a couple of episodes. I think the crucial piece to come out of this is the decision by the club to strip Riz of his title as club secretary. Electing Angel into that role might give Angel more say when alliances have to be chosen. Or maybe it was all an excuse for a cage match.