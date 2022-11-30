Mayim Bialik has settled nicely into co-hosting duties of Jeopardy! Despite all of the drama surrounding the succession plan following Alex Trebek’s death, the author and actress has found a rhythm in juggling multiple projects and sharing the host podium with Ken Jennings.

And that’s mostly because the two seem entirely uninterested in fans picking favorites or nitpicking outfits or pronunciations despite the attention the show has gotten in recent years. Bialik and Jennings have made it clear that there’s no drama between themselves despite rotating hosting the show and its various spinoffs. But the rigors of the show’s filming schedule are tough for everyone. Jeopardy! films five episodes a day,

Which, according to Bialik, is why getting really good at taking short naps has become essential to her process. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bialik explained why napping is so important to her routine. So much of her life is now spent on set filming, which means little things that once happened at home like putting on makeup or recharging after a stressful day now takes place behind the scenes at the studio. Thankfully, she’s had some co-workers help make her comfortable, too:

I try and nap and meditate every day, even if it’s only 20 minutes on my lunch break. Cheyenne Jackson, my co-star [on “Call Me Kat”], got me this amazing blanket that’s really cozy, and I have a pillow that I got from a group of fans online. I just lay on my couch and turn off the lights.

Given how stressful running a Jeopardy! game on camera can be, it’s kind of incredible she’s able to power herself down like that with so little time between episodes. But Bialik said getting even a few minutes of sleep between episodes is important.

“The shortest nap I’ve done and been able to feel refreshed was seven minutes,” she said.

Not everyone sleeps the same way, but a seven-minute nap may be all that’s possible during a busy filming day. Whatever it takes to get the job done, I suppose.

[via WSJ]