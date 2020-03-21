Medical TV Shows Are Donating Medical Supplies During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The United States is about a week into widespread quarantining due to the novel coronavirus, which has devastated nearly all aspects of life. The federal government has been slow to act — did you know America still doesn’t have widespread testing? — meaning that we’ve had to help each other get through dangerous, terrifying times. GoFundMes and various charities have been launched to help those suddenly out of work, and things are so bad that, as per The Wrap, medical TV shows have started donating their medical supplies to those in need. Someone has to do it!

According to the report, fiction shows like Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, The Resident, New Amsterdam, and Station 19 have been sending their very real supplies to hospitals and fire stations. Indeed, Station 19, which shoots in Ontario, had 300 N95 masks, while Grey’s Anatomy, based out of Los Angeles, had a backstock of gowns and gloves. The Resident, which shoots in Atlanta, were passing on their surplus of masks, gowns, and gloves to those who need it, as was New Amsterdam, which films in New York City.

The donations come at a time when hospitals have been facing a shortage of supplies. Meanwhile, it’s expected that hospitals will soon be flooded with people, with too few beds to help them. Stay safe, everyone.

