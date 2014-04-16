Meet ‘Mr. Poo’ — India’s Anti-Public Pooping Mascot — In This Outstanding Animated PSA

Did you know that over half of the population of India defecates right out in the open? Until now, I did not, and — not that I was planning a trip anytime soon — as a result I will indefinitely be avoiding travel plans to India, otherwise known as “Stacey’s Worst Nightmare.” Over 600 million people in India are pinching their loaves in public parks, sidewalks, and god knows where else mostly due to lack of education and convenient access to toilets or latrines, so to try to curb this behavior UNICEF has released a new Poo2Loo public health and hygiene campaign that literally declares: “ENOUGH OF THIS SH*T.”

So what better way to get people to stop crapping in public than with a fun, cutesy music video with a catchy song? That’s the ticket! In the video, called “Poo Party,” a bunch of people are haunted by errant turds with flies disgustingly swarming everywhere, until they finally build a gigantic potty that all of the poops are lured into — effectively clearing India’s public spaces of human fecal matter. If only India’s sanitary horror reality could be solved so easily.

Someone needs to get Mr. Hanky on this, STAT.

(Via The Daily Dot)