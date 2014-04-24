Meg Ryan Is Your New Bob Saget In ‘How I Met Your Dad’

Just as soon as you were getting over the hotly debated finale for How I Met Your Mother, CBS decides to remind you that they’re going to do it all again with How I Met Your Dad. We talked about how Greta Gerwig will play our new version of Ted, but now we know that Bob Saget’s shoes will be filled by none other than Meg Ryan. From Entertainment Weekly:
The actress has landed the unseen vocal role in the How I Met Your Dad pilot, which is considered an obvious front-runner for a series order for CBS’ schedule next season. She’ll supply the voice of “future Sally” (played during the series in flashback by Greta Gerwig), the same way Bob Saget supplied the voice for future Ted in HIMYM. Like Saget, her character will never be seen.
And why won’t she be seen? I’m going to speculate that it is the result of horrible disfigurement due to a horse birthing accident. I might tune in for that very special episode.
The sure thing here is that Bob Saget is probably furious. I’m sure they could’ve thrown a twist in the formula where the main character is revealed to be undergoing gender re-assignment and used him again. Being a cheapskate, I know that’s what I would’ve tried to do if they let me be a sleazy producer for CBS. All faded dreams now though. Dust in the wind.
After the catastrophe of the How I Met Your Mother finale how anyone could tune into this spin off…..well you reap what you sow
Yeah, I think this show is pretty much screwed.
– First, any good will the HIMYM creators had was pissed away by the finale.
– Second, the only thing that makes this a spin-off is that they’re reusing the quirky ‘love story in reverse’ storytelling device (unless there’s a reveal in the first episode that one of the main characters is connected to a HIMYM character– which is totally possible).
– Third, it’s not the easiest thing in the world to create a hit television show. And even after the hairbrained misstep of the HIMYM finale, expectations are still going to be sky-high for this show.
The CBS viewer is not really all that discerning.
I hope it lasts for nine seasons and that the father dies on the last episode, so the protagonist can hook up with uncle Robbie.
Don’t you mean Uncle Jesse? As in Katzopolis?
Oh, they were serious about this? Yikes.
I kept hoping it was a terrible joke.
Off camera is exactly where I would put Meg Ryan’s face too.
And I use the term ‘face’ very loosely, as whatever she’s got going on nowadays, doesn’t resemble anything human.
I’m dying for the Game of Thrones crossover, “How I Met Your Sister”.
(Woulda been funnier if it was “How I Met My Sister”.)
If this show doesn’t work out for her maybe TLC will give her a series. I’d suggest it be called — How I Ruined My Face!
