Now that Meghan McCain has announced that she’s leaving The View at the end of the current season, the hunt is on for her replacement, and according to a new report, ABC News has reached out to one of the show’s very first co-hosts, Debbie Matenopoulos. When The View first debuted in 1997, Matenopoulos was a member of the original panel, which featured iconic news anchor Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, and Joy Behar.

Unlike McCain, Matenopoulous only lasted for two seasons, but according to her team, she may get a second chance on the daytime staple that she helped launch as a young 21-year-old “straight out of NYU.” Via PEOPLE:

“Her rep has in fact been having conversations with senior executives at ABC News over the past few months about many things, including her participation in celebrating the 25th season of The View, and she appreciates all the interest in her returning,” said the spokesperson. “Currently, she is in development on two food shows and her own lifestyle show, but she’d never say never to returning to her first television home.”

As PEOPLE notes, ABC News declined to comment on whether or not it’s having conversations with Matenopoulos. If she does end up taking McCain’s vacant seat on The View, it will be interesting to see how the outspoken conservative reacts to the network replacing her so quickly. According to a behind-the-scenes report, all of the co-hosts, including the usually “chill” Whoopi Goldberg, have been pushing for McCain’s ouster by repeatedly telling ABC News brass that they no longer want to work with the Republican commentator.

