In the series premiere of Apple TV‘s new historical drama, Franklin, the founding father can be seen passing gas or having a “fart moment” as it’s been described. Michael Douglas would like you to know that was all his doing.

During a recent appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, Douglas was thankful when co-host Julie Cunningham brought up the flatulent event and accurately noted that Benjamin Franklin was a hilarious guy who wrote an essay titled “Fart Proudly.” Apparently, Douglas, who plays the titular character in the series, has already been battling it out with critics who took issue with the gassy scene.

“That was my addition to the script was actually, because I read this book,” Douglas said. “I mean, we did get a couple of criticisms of this show about, ‘Ugh, they try to show him farting,’ and I said, ‘Well,’ so I’m sending him this. I’m sending people these critics who brought this up to send him this book on Franklin. This is ‘Fart Proudly,’ okay? So, he learned about this, and he was very proud. He wrote a whole book about it.”

Cunningham was extremely tickled at the thought of Douglas defending Franklin’s love of farts.

“I like the fact that you’re sending critics books about farting,” Cunningham said with a laugh. “Something about that is very funny, Michael Douglas.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s book, “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America,” Franklin explores the thrilling story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin’s career. In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when — as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance — he embarks on a secret mission to France.

Franklin streams new episodes Friday on AppleTV+.