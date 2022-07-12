When Stranger Things 4 dropped its long-awaited Volume 1 at the end of May, the fourth season instantly became a pop culture juggernaut as it shattered streaming records and catapulted Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” to the top of the music charts thanks to a pivotal and emotional scene involving Sadie Sink‘s Max. The young actress got to shine more than ever this season as did Millie Bobby Brown who took a dark, traumatic journey into Eleven’s past.

However, when it came time for Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning, neither Sink nor Brown (or any of the Stranger Things 4 cast for that matter) made the cut, and the snubs did not go unnoticed. Shortly after the noms were announced, both Sink and Brown started trending on Twitter as Stranger Things fans voiced their anger over the two actresses not being recognized for their performances in Season 4.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Hi @FBI, I’d like to report a serious crime. Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown were ROBBED of Emmy nominations for @Stranger_Things! #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/V7u8kQOctN — Jake Michael Thompson (@JMThompson95) July 12, 2022

Fuck the academy SADIE SINK AND MILLIE BOBBY BROWN deserved their nominations pic.twitter.com/lozkeihd3p — aimilano (@strangersink1) July 12, 2022

SADIE SINK YOU WERE ROBBED. pic.twitter.com/XRPC7bfphq — kay (@CINEMACUNTS) July 12, 2022

the greatest actresses of their generation, millie bobby brown and sadie sink deserved that fucking emmy nomination for their unbelievable performance in #StrangerThings!!! pic.twitter.com/LnnG26hWOu — best of sillie (@archivesillie) July 12, 2022

JUSTICE FOR SADIE SINK SHE FUCKING KILLED IT THIS SEASON I CANT EVEN THINK ABOUT DEAR BILLY WITHOUT TEARING UP @TelevisionAcad @SadieSink @netflix @Stranger_Things #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 — 𝖃𝖔𝖜𝖎𝖊 (@XowieBarrett) July 12, 2022

SADIE SINK AND MILLIE BOBBY BROWN ROBBED OF EMMY NOMS pic.twitter.com/m5dKcTVFjm — kay | DUDA DAY (@softxlumax) July 12, 2022

no emmy nomination for sadie sink, caleb mclaughlin, millie bobby brown and gaten matarazzo is my villain origin story. — ًً♠️ (@upsidecitys) July 12, 2022

SADIE SINK DIDN'T GET NOMINATED DESPITE CARRYING STRANGER THINGS SEASON 4 IN HER BACK THIS IS BULLSHIT — george 🍂🐷🗡 (@iamreversefunny) July 12, 2022

if millie bobby brown and sadie sink don’t walk out of stranger things with an emmy under their belts, my lawyer will be contacted — kait (@84jancy) July 12, 2022

millie bobby brown caleb mclaughlin sadie sink, you were ALL ROBBED im so sorry pic.twitter.com/fWwASTIBYV — quinn (@quinnsrobin) July 12, 2022

me running up that hill to fetch sadie sink's emmy nom pic.twitter.com/VKYUarBva4 — 𝕰𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖆 𝕽𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖊𝖑𝖑 (@neonandnoise) July 12, 2022

While the cast was frustratingly snubbed, Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 still had a strong overall presence amongst the nominees. (Volume 2 was not eligible.) Via Variety:

Along with top drama series, “Stranger Things” received nominations for production design for a narrative period or fantasy program (one hour or more); casting for a drama series; single-camera picture editing for a drama series; period and/or character hairstyling; period and/or character makeup (non-prosthetic); prosthetic makeup; music supervision; sound editing for a comedy or drama series (one hour); sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (one hour); special visual effects in a season or a movie; stunt coordination for a drama series, limited or anthology series or movie; and stunt performance.

While 13 nominations is nothing to sneeze at, it’s surprisingly not a record for the streaming series. The first season of Stranger Things racked up a whopping 18 nominations. Brown also scored an acting nomination for Stranger Things 2 in 2018, but apparently, the competition was just too fierce this time around.

(Via Variety)