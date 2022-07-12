max st4
‘Stranger Things’ Fans Are Furious Over Sadie Sink And Millie Bobby Brown Getting Snubbed By The Emmys

Twitter

When Stranger Things 4 dropped its long-awaited Volume 1 at the end of May, the fourth season instantly became a pop culture juggernaut as it shattered streaming records and catapulted Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill” to the top of the music charts thanks to a pivotal and emotional scene involving Sadie Sink‘s Max. The young actress got to shine more than ever this season as did Millie Bobby Brown who took a dark, traumatic journey into Eleven’s past.

However, when it came time for Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning, neither Sink nor Brown (or any of the Stranger Things 4 cast for that matter) made the cut, and the snubs did not go unnoticed. Shortly after the noms were announced, both Sink and Brown started trending on Twitter as Stranger Things fans voiced their anger over the two actresses not being recognized for their performances in Season 4.

You can see some of the reactions below:

While the cast was frustratingly snubbed, Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 still had a strong overall presence amongst the nominees. (Volume 2 was not eligible.) Via Variety:

Along with top drama series, “Stranger Things” received nominations for production design for a narrative period or fantasy program (one hour or more); casting for a drama series; single-camera picture editing for a drama series; period and/or character hairstyling; period and/or character makeup (non-prosthetic); prosthetic makeup; music supervision; sound editing for a comedy or drama series (one hour); sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (one hour); special visual effects in a season or a movie; stunt coordination for a drama series, limited or anthology series or movie; and stunt performance.

While 13 nominations is nothing to sneeze at, it’s surprisingly not a record for the streaming series. The first season of Stranger Things racked up a whopping 18 nominations. Brown also scored an acting nomination for Stranger Things 2 in 2018, but apparently, the competition was just too fierce this time around.

(Via Variety)

