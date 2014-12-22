Marvel Has Officially Cast Their Luke Cage

Earlier we’d heard rumors that Marvel had a front-runner for Luke Cage, the star of their upcoming Netflix series about the former Power Man. And the choice was somebody who definitely looked the part, but the role wasn’t his yet.
Now, apparently, it’s official. Mike Colter is cast as Luke Cage, according to Variety, and will be playing off Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones in the upcoming Netflix series. Although, hopefully, the part where Cage does her up the butt will be left out, because we really didn’t need to know about that, Bendis.
As for Colter, he may not be a household name but he knows his way around a set. He’s played drug kingpin Lemond Bishop on The Good Wife, is known to nerds as Locke from the Halo tv series, played David on American Horror Story: Coven, and even survived the CW with Ringer. That said, we’re hoping he doesn’t get stuck saying “Sweet Christmas!” more than once, because not even Daniel Day-Lewis could deliver that and make it work. We’ll find out next year.
A million Terry Crews fans just gave a disappointed sigh.
Terry Crews as Hawk in a Spenser reboot. Make it happen
I really don’t think Crews would’ve worked. Colter is a much better fit. Plus, I think Crews would just yell all his lines like he does in the Old Spice commercials and BK99.
I love Crews but he’s a decade older, on a popular sitcom that probably takes a lot of his time and more popular than they’re seemingly going for. I like the idea of going with a general unknown, especially if he’s 3rd in the rotation of these Netflix shows.
So that was butt-play in that Jessica Jones panel someone had posted a few weeks ago. I wasn’t 100% sure. Interesting…the casting not the butt play. I mean it is, but…I’ll see myself out.
Ooooooohhhhhh yeah. Bendis made a huge stink about it too, about how edgy it was that a female superhero was taking it in the pooper. He has a bit of an unfortunate obsession with Luke Cage sticking it up the tradesman’s, actually.
Lucky bastard, gets to rail Krysten Ritter
You know who I liked? Remy from House of Cards. Mahershala Ali. Great actor.
Yeah, but wrong body type for this.
Still wanted to see Michael Jai White bust out his Black Dynamite for the role.
Black Dynamite is probably why he didn’t get it. Too similar