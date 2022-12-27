Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are hanging out, down the street, in real life and on TV. The married couple, who raised over $30 million to help Ukrainian refugees, will reprise their That ’70s Show characters, Jackie and Kelso, in Netflix’s That ’90s Show. You can actually follow the entirety of Kunis and Kutcher’s relationship through the two shows, as they shared their first kiss — and Kunis’ first kiss with anyone — while filming a scene.

“I remember Mila’s first kiss was Ashton,” actress Debra Jo Rupp, who plays Kitty Foreman, said in a behind-the-scenes video for That ’90s Show (which you can watch above). “I remember her coming to my dressing room when she had to do that and I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, well, at least he’s cute.’ So, that’s good.” Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) didn’t share his thoughts on their first kiss, but if he’s anything like Red, it would probably involve insults and bleeped words.

Here’s more on That ’90s Show:

It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well… Red.

That ’90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19, 2023.