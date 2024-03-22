Millie Bobby Brown is getting married to Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi. But we already knew that. What we didn’t know, however, is that the wedding will be officiated by one of her Stranger Things co-stars.

“I have one of those licenses to get people married,” actor Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Brenner (a.k.a. “Papa”) on the Netflix series, told Access Daily, “and Millie thought it’d be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife.” He added, “It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony.”

Bobby Brown previously revealed how Bongiovi proposed to her. “Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving. We got our diving licenses together. And one day, we were out on vacation, and he was like, ‘Mill, you’ve got to be up at 8 a.m., we’re going on a dive.’ I was like, 8 a.m.? Dive?” she said on The Tonight Show earlier this year. “We go under, and we’re like many meters down… He gives me a shell, and I turn it over and it’s a ring.”

During the “speak now or forever” part of the wedding, someone should stand up and object to the nuptials — unless the fifth and final season of Stranger Things comes out now. Millie has the power to speed things up, I know it.

