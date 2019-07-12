NETFLIX

If it feels like Netflix has been lacking in shows about hunting minds, that’s because it has. The first season of Mindhunter, the David Fincher- and Charlize Theron-produced series about two FBI agents (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) and a psychologist (Anna Torv) who interview and study serial killers, premiered back in October 2017. But while appearing on Elvis Mitchell’s “The Treatment” podcast, Fincher revealed that Mindhunter is returning on August 16. The eight-episode season will be set in the late 1970s, early 1980s during the Atlanta Child Murders, a “series of killings [that] left 28 African-American children, teenagers, and adults dead,” according to IndieWire.

“You could probably do three seasons on the Atlanta Child Murders,” Fincher said. “It’s a huge and sweeping and tragic story. We couldn’t do it justice in the background of our nine hours. We had to choose to dramatize… [The FBI] are the last guys in, they’re trying to help out something that has its own momentum and politics. It’s a divided battlefield. They’re coming in to throw this federal umbrella over everything to make everyone feel OK about sharing information.”

Groff, McCallany, and Torv have all returned, while newcomers include Damon Herriman — Dewey Crowe from Justified! — as Charles Manson, the same real-life monster he’s also portraying in Once Upon a Time of Hollywood.

SONY

It’s the summer of Dewey! And, uh, Charles Manson.

(Via IndieWire)