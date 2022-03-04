There seems to be a bit of a 70s revival thing going on lately. With Licorice Pizza becoming a fan-favorite at the box office and Silk Sonic’s funky album aesthetics, it’s safe to say that vibrant (and tacky) 70s nostalgia is back in a major way.

The latest 70s-inspired piece of pop culture is HBO Max’s new show Minx, starring New Girl’s Jake Johnson alongside Ophelia Lovibond. Minx follows outspoken feminist Joyce, played by Lovibond, as she sets out to create a female-focused magazine in a male-dominated field. After being rejected by big-name magazine execs (all men, of course) she stumbles upon Doug, played by Johnson, an editor of erotic magazines, and the two embark on an unlikely collaboration.

Created by Ellen Rapoport (of Netflix’s Desperados) the series features Doug and Joyce as they create an erotic magazine for women, while still sprinkling in some feminist ideas between the pages, which is pretty unheard of for the time. They also wear some flashy, era-specific looks that will hopefully come back in style soon. The series also stars Taylor Zakhar Perez, Lennon Parham, Jessica Lowe, Idara Victor, and Oscar Montoya.

The 10-episode series begins streaming on March 17th on HBO Max. Check out the trailer above.