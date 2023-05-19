What Is Molly Gordon’s Role In ‘The Bear’ Season 2?

Season two of The Bear is being served up on June 10th, and the highly anticipated series will pick up right where Carmy and the gang left off as they revamp the restaurant and get to work on “starting fresh.” The new season brings in some new guest stars, including Bob Odenkirk (!) and Molly Gordon.

Gordon has been in a number of fan-favorite projects over the years, like Booksmart and Shiva Baby. While her character details are under wraps, FX confirmed earlier this month that Gordon would be playing a “key recurring role” meaning she isn’t just a regular sandwich customer.

From the first trailer that dropped earlier this week, it seems like Gordon will play someone from Carmy’s past, perhaps a former love interest. Gordon’s character asks, “So how’s your life been?” That certainly implies that they have some sort of complex history together. The two then have a snarky debate about if he had told her the name of the new restaurant, which also alludes to the fact that they have known each other for quite some time.

You’re probably thinking: is this when we will finally see Carmy secure his own love interest? Only time will tell!

The Bear returns to Hulu on June 22nd.