Mom Who Urges Toys R Us Not To Carry ‘Breaking Bad’ Toys May Not Be Completely Insane

When organizations like “One Million Moms” get a bug up their ass about Ryan Murphy shows, Walruses kissing in a Skittles ad, or the alleged beastiality in Geico ads, they give parent advocacy groups a terrible name. For the most part, that’s just straight-up bigotry, intolerance, or stupidity.
But I have to say that, while the Florida mom who has begun a crusade to get Breaking Bad toys off the shelves at Toys R Us probably has much, MUCH better things to do with her time, it’s not a completely insane request, is it? I mean, it’s Toys R Us, which is where I take kids to get Legos and Pokemon cards. While I have zero objections to the fact that they carry the Breaking Bad action figures, it is a little weird to stock characters best known for manufacturing and distributing meth in the aisle next to My Little Pony merch.
“It’s about drugs, you’re selling it in a children’s toy store?” Susan Schrivjer told FOX 4’s Gabrielle Sarann.
It’s what the $17.99 lead characters are dressed and outfitted for that has outraged.
“Knowing those are the items one needs to make meth I just think that it’s wrong.” Schrivjer says.
The Walter White action figure dons a lab coat and comes with two beakers and a gas mask while his accomplice, Jesse Pinkman carries Chili pepper, his own mask and he’s also wearing a hazmat suit.
“Kids mimic their action figures, if you will.” Schrivjer tells FOX 4 “Do you want your child in an orange jumpsuit?”
I’m not COMPLETELY unsympathetic, but kids aren’t going to mimic action figures if they don’t know what those action figures are. There aren’t a lot of 10 year old kids screaming, “Mommy! Mommy! Will you buy me the Jesse Pinkman action figure, bitch!?” If you don’t expose them to the TV show, they’re probably going to be completely blind to these action figures in the stores, and certainly not going to buy them and emulate the characters, and if they do, you are a terrible parent!
Besides, Darth Vader toys are in every Toys R Us in America, and that bastard was a genocidal maniac. In the grand scheme of things, Walter White is a better role model than Vader; at least White had his family’s interest at heart. Darth Vader never tried to save up money to ensure that Luke Skywalker had a decent future and a proper education after he passed, did he?
Source: JRN.com
I totally agree. Except the Darth Vader thing doesn’t really hold, as it’s much easier to make meth than it is to build a Death Star and have The Force.
I agree, building a Death Star is pretty easy…. until you get to the thermal exhaust port.
^ You may have bought a Lego Death Star. Which i’m afriad is not fully operational
What about Batman. You have kids running around emulating him in costume and toys. Batman wasn’t called the “dark knight” because he wore black. He was all about vengeance. In the beginning he carried a gun and killed LOTS of people. Some while wearing a smile. So where was all the uproar over the last 30 years as he’s gained in popularity and movies and tv shows were made and marketed to kids?
Gotta be super rich to be Batman.
It’s not just Batman. Pretty much every “boy” based toy involves substantial violence. Think about something as “harmless” as Cowboys and Indians, everyone’s got guns and it’s racial warfare. Batman and Spiderman may be violent but at least they stand for something (protecting the weak, catching people who break the law, justice, etc., etc.)
Corey, Batman hasn’t used a gun in like 40 years.
All you have to do to have the Force is smoke a lot of crystal meth, which obviously is way easier than MAKING it.
@Graham F. Crackers You may have to be super rich for the Batmobile and high level computing power, but with a couple grand and a BudK catalogue, you can approximate the arsenal of weapons and gadgets Batman typically takes into battle rather nicely.
Darth Vader is the bad guy.
@Eddie Baby – Why? Because he wore a black future hoodie? GO BACK TO FERGUSON PIG!
Maybe try a SPOILER ALERT tag next time, buddy.
True, but it is a toy store. I’m sure they stock toys from a lot of adult or at least teen properties (Walking Dead, Robocop, Friday the 13th, etc.). And they’re probably in their own section. But, yeah, I guess it’s another thing that parents should be paying attention to but it’s easier for them just to blame someone else. Also, I don’t think you should bring My Little Pony into this, we know that’s clearly not a kids property anymore. I’m more worried about MLP being sold somewhere where kids might be exposed to bronies.
MLP plushes lead to bronies and furries. Take those off the shelves. At least Breaking Bad toys may lead to future profession, chemistry.
So…maybe you just don’t buy those action figures for your kids? Sounds like a pretty level-headed solution.
I get her stance, but they also sell video games such as Grand Theft Auto. Just don’t buy them for your kids lady. Also….maybe, and this is a crazy idea, don’t let your small child watch Breaking Bad and they won’t have a clue about who these action figures are.
ideally, children should be required to watch Breaking Bad as part of their education… lest they grow up into NCIS fans…
@Rufus T Barleysheath I like how you think
There’s no real way for the parents to know, though. By the time their kid grows up to be the age of an NCIS viewer, the parents will be long dead.
Now I want to see the Skywalker breakfast table.
The point that isn’t being made is, why would a child want to play with Breaking Bad toys anyway?
Either the child has seen the show and is already exposed to what the toys represent, or they haven’t seen the show, and so would probably be indifferent to the toys.
Yeah, I don’t see kids really gravitating towards an action figure of a middle aged man in underwear just randomly.
The way kids work is they see something and they want it. They may not know what it is, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t decide that it looks pretty cool and they should get it.
And there’s every chance they’ve taken their parents who may not know what Breaking Bad is, or even more likely their well intentioned grand parents who know even less. Pop-Pop will buy whatever the kid wants, because that’s what grand parents do.
Before you know it, your kid wants to watch the TV show they saw when you were flipping through featuring the Yellow Suit Guy. Then you’re stuck trying to explain what the bathtub filled with rotting dead guy was to a six year old.
Its not implausible at all.
There’s a place for things like Breaking Bad action figures or MacFarland figures… The “comic book” shop which now deals in all things that pop culture hipsters need to outfit their manboy lifestyles.
And before you whine about video games, at least they come with an ESRB recommended age and enough parents (and grandparents) should be clued into looking at the box to see why kids shouldn’t have it.
You obviously are not a parent. My kids have no interest in things that they don’t understand. It actually works the other way around. They watch the show thent ehy want the toys. Personally, if any kid I know saw the show they wouldn’t want anything to do with the toys nor the show again.
The stands say “Breaking Bad.” If a parent or grandparent is not familiar with the show, the phrase “Breaking Bad” will (should) give them pause.
I mean, sheesh. If you don’t want a free U2 album on your fucking iPhone, delete it. If you think a TV show is too sexual or violent or otherwise inappropriate, change the channel or turn the set off. If you don’t like gay marriage, don’t get gay-married. If you don’t want your kids to play with “Breaking Bad” action figures, don’t buy them. This is not something that needs to raise the level of a National Airing of Grievances. George Zimmerman is running around this woman’s state shooting black teenagers and assaulting women, for crying out loud, and she’s worried about toys on a shelf in a store.
I NEED MORE COFFEE.
@Woody – screw you Woody. I’m American, if I want to get gay-married I’ll get gay-married just because you tell me I can’t!
I have two 7 year old sons. They buy things all the time that they don’t understand until I explain it to them. This is how they’ve discovered superheroes, wrestlers, ninjas and these totally badass guys who ride weaponized dinosaurs.
@adm.fookbar
A few big problems. Parents do not have to explain everything to their kids. Often telling them it’s for when they are older or to ask later or just plain moving to another topic is all that is needed.
Also, nobody “flips through” channels anymore. We all have digital boxes with menus and guides. If you TV is on something you dont want you kid seeing it is because YOU selected it.
Fact is TRU carries zombie figures from the Walking Dead and block toys from Call of Duty. Why do you think that is? Because there id a demand. Adults buy them and some left their kids watch those shows then buy the toys. Why should they cater to a small minority of parents that arent able to manage their kids in the toy store? Clearly there arent buying this stuff so its not like anything will be lost from such people.
No, that is completely and totally implausible. You find me ONE case…just one…where this happened, and I will take back my words. You wont. Because the series of events you described here are ridiculous and impossible.
Does everyone forget that they sold Aliens and Terminator 2 toys in Toys ‘R Us when those movies were in theaters?
YES! Those alien toys were so cool, i played with them for about a decade before I actually saw Aliens
There have been toy lines for a lot of movies you wouldn’t think they woukd market to kids. They can and they do. There are parents that take their kids to R rated movies. No one cares about violence as long as there arent any boobies.
Doesn’t Toys R Us also carry Todd McFarlane’s toy line?
Going by the picture, the only kids wanting these are the ones wanting to own white dudes with huge black things stuck up their ass & that’s a whole ‘nuther thing.
What is she stupid its called TOYS R US, NOT .. ALL TOYS FOR KIDS STUPID BITCH
This broad is seriously prejudiced, it’s not just her children in the toy store. Stunted man-children shop there TOO, y’know!
“at least White had his family’s interest at heart”
BS. He did it for himself and he liked it.
If your kids know about the Breaking Bad show, the Walking Dead, Aliens, etc, then the issue falls on parenting. Simply put, as mentioned here before, a kid that is brought up not to care and watch these kind of shows, then he or she will not be interested, since they don’t care or even know what they are. n aware parent would tell their kids flat out,”No, these toys are not for you, or even me. It’s,a bad character on an adult show. Let’s go see something else.”
The Break Bad figures are in a section with other figures all aimed at ADULT collectors and fans. Kids are buying toys less and less in favor of video games so Toy R Us is going to sell to anyone that will come in and buy.
How about parent your own damn child? If you don’t want them to have a toy, don’t buy it for them. PROBLEM SOLVED
They also sell Joker action figures and that dude has killed more people than the entire body count of all the characters on breaking bad combined, not to mention the domestic abuse and just awful puns.
The bottom line is this: if you do not want your child to purchase this item, then do not buy it for them. Simple as that. Where is a 5 year old going to find the $17 for this action figure? Mom or Dad, that’s who. Another thing is this: why would a child want this toy? The only logical response is that they watch the TV show. If you allow them to watch the TV show as a parent then that, in my opinion, is far worse than buying them the toy. This mother has too much time on her hands.
The article fails to mention that she had originally gone to the store to purchase the Catholic Indoctrination Play Set, which just happened to be between the Breaking Bad Action figures, and the Catholic Indoctrination: Altar Boy Molestation Expansion Set.
I think her request is being taken far out of context, and I’m usually one to tell ‘political correctness warriors’ to go F themselves.
Toys R Us is a childrens toy shop. It’s a place where I expect to see Pokemon dolls, Barbie or the latest Disney film merchandise. I don’t expect to see a figure of Bryan Cranston in his underwear with a revolver and a bag of Meth.
Figures of ‘adult’ shows are easily available in better places such as the internet or ‘comic shops’ (or as I call the nerd sanctuaries) rather than ruddy Toys R Us, and that’s where I go to buy them. In fact, Toys R Us is the last place I would expect to find them.
That argument as well, ‘Darth Vader was worse’. So? Deep throating a cactus isn’t as bad as murdering a hooker, so why don’t you go and do it then? There’s also another difference:
– Darth Vader is a fictional character who lives in a giant space station who travels to planets inhabited by robots and anthropomorphic bears, killing stuff with ‘the force’ and a lightbulb sword.
– Walter White is a fictional guy who makes Meth, melts people in tubs and kills guys. All those a real things as far as I know.
You may as well be saying “Well I killed somebody in a game and that was okay, so I don’t know why you’re upset about me bludgeoning your farther to death with a brick. It’s the same thing isn’t it?”
It’s not really about ‘bad parenting’ or “just don’t buy it them/let them watch it”, it’s just that it doesn’t really belong there.
Toys R Us is a Toy shop. Some toys for babies. Some for very young children. Some toys for tweens. Some toys for teens. If it’s an action figure, then there is no reason for it not to be in a toy store, and who are you to tell Toys R Us otherwise. The section in question is quite obviously for collectors, with toys from horror movies, breaking bad, walking dead and Game of Thrones. It’s also, frankly, not a bad place to find them all together like that. Sure, you can find many of them online but I don’t always feel like waiting for something to ship out to me, and not every place has a comic shop near by. Toys R Us on the other hand is usually pretty easy to find. If they, or yourself, don’t like looking at the collectors section of toys, don’t go into it. Simple as that. Breaking bad toys aren’t going to harm anyone. Period. And this uproar is being rightfully derided, as it should be.
Toys R Us still sells toy soldiers dont they? US soldiers kill way more people than Walter White ever did. Probably sell more meth too.
“I did it for me.”
-Walter White to Skyler White
-This woman to herself in the mirror.
Yeah, that those toys exist is pretty weird to me, and that Toys R Us is carrying them is even weirder. I don’t fault this lady for being uncomfortable with it. But as others have said, the Venn diagram of “kids this lady is supposedly protecting” and “people who know Breaking Bad and like it enough to want the action figures” probably has a very, very small intersection.
HAHAHAH, if kids mimic action figures then keep your daughters away from barbie dolls, for fuck sake.
Is there a Gus Fring figure with a removable face?