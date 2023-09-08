I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: more TV shows should star Kurt Russell and Godzilla. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the first of hopefully many collaborations between the legends.

The Apple TV+ and Toho series is the latest installment in MonsterVerse, which also includes Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong, a movie where a skyscraper-sized gorilla punches a radioactive lizard in the face. It’s good. There’s no Kong in the trailer above, but there is John Goodman running away from what looks like Kumonga, two generations of Russells (Kurt and his son Wyatt), and Godzilla. Some call him the king of the monsters; I call him my friend.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which also stars Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski, premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 17th.