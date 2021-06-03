In 2015, Sam Esmail came out of seemingly nowhere to reinvent the modern tech-crime-drama-thriller (yes, that’s a thing) with Mr. Robot and has two Emmy nominations to prove it. Writer Andy Siara did very much the same thing last year with the sci-fi-infused Hulu comedy Palm Springs, which—while it flew slightly under the radar—ended up on several Best Of movie lists of 2020 (including our own). Now, as Variety reports, the two creative innovators are coming together for The Resort, a darkly comedic new series for Peacock that is sure to disrupt every genre it touches (in a good way, of course).

According to Variety, Siara will write and executive produce the series with Allison Miller, with whom he’s currently working on Angelyne, another Peacock series. Esmail will executive produce through his company, Esmail Corp, as part of his overall deal with studio UCP.

“Andy and Esmail Corp have a distinct point of view exploring off-kilter, genre-bending storytelling that is infused with humanity and compelling characters,” Lisa Katz, NBC Universal Television and Streaming’s president of scripted content said in a statement. “The Resort has everything viewers are looking for in their next escape drama—thrill, mystery, love, and a tropical backdrop.”

UCP president Beatrice Springborn is also excited about the potential of this pairing, saying that: “The Resort is a dream-come-true collaboration between Andy and Esmail Corp, two creative forces who from Palm Springs to Mr. Robot have continued to reinvent and subvert genre with heart. By combining an unsolved crime investigation with an exploration of marriage in a tropical location, they have designed a show for the Peacock audience that is fresh, fun and relatable.”

No word yet on when the series will premiere, but let the subversion begin!

