‘Mr. Robot’ Sounds Like It Only Has One Season Left

#Mr. Robot
08.17.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments

USA Network

If #PeakTV was a Hunger Games-type competition, Mr. Robot would volunteer as USA Network’s tribute. It’s the channel’s most prestigious series, with (mostly) glowing reviews and 13 Emmy nominations, including two wins for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Rami Malek) and Outstanding Music Composition for a Series. But all good things must come to an end — a bloody end, if we extend this Hunger Games metaphor — and according to Christian Slater, Mr. Robot‘s upcoming fourth season will also be its last.

“I believe that will be the last season,” he told Collider. “[Creator Sam Esmail] always said it was going to be somewhere in that zone, and he didn’t want to go further than what he could creatively contribute to that storyline. So, I think that season four will be it. I think they’re in the writers’ room, as we speak, putting it all together, but I have no idea what it’s gonna be, or if I’m gonna be floating in and out of scenes. I have no idea, so we’ll see what happens.”

I guess that makes Miz & Mrs. USA’s new Hunger Games entrant. Good luck, Better Call Saul and Killing Eve! Slater also called Mr. Robot relevant “to what’s been going on in our current society and the horrors that we’re dealing with.”

Another day, another ALF-related horror.

USA

Outside of Mr. Robot, Sam Esmail and Rami “Freddie Mercury” Malek are also working on a thriller about an undercover Muslim FBI agent.

(Via Collider)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mr. Robot
TAGSCHRISTIAN SLATERmr. robot

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP