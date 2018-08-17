USA Network

If #PeakTV was a Hunger Games-type competition, Mr. Robot would volunteer as USA Network’s tribute. It’s the channel’s most prestigious series, with (mostly) glowing reviews and 13 Emmy nominations, including two wins for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Rami Malek) and Outstanding Music Composition for a Series. But all good things must come to an end — a bloody end, if we extend this Hunger Games metaphor — and according to Christian Slater, Mr. Robot‘s upcoming fourth season will also be its last.

“I believe that will be the last season,” he told Collider. “[Creator Sam Esmail] always said it was going to be somewhere in that zone, and he didn’t want to go further than what he could creatively contribute to that storyline. So, I think that season four will be it. I think they’re in the writers’ room, as we speak, putting it all together, but I have no idea what it’s gonna be, or if I’m gonna be floating in and out of scenes. I have no idea, so we’ll see what happens.”

I guess that makes Miz & Mrs. USA’s new Hunger Games entrant. Good luck, Better Call Saul and Killing Eve! Slater also called Mr. Robot relevant “to what’s been going on in our current society and the horrors that we’re dealing with.”

Another day, another ALF-related horror.

Outside of Mr. Robot, Sam Esmail and Rami “Freddie Mercury” Malek are also working on a thriller about an undercover Muslim FBI agent.

