Of all the recent television revivals (and reboots, and sequels), you can easily make the argument that Murphy Brown is the one best suited to come back and tackle 2018. So much of its original run — including its approach to news media, its habit of calling out politicians, its commitment to feminism — is at home in our current era. If nothing else, the Murphy Brown revival shoots out of the gate ready for battle, but early episodes indicate that it might not actually be up to the task.

The return picks up 20 years after the finale, as Murphy Brown (Candice Bergen, as great as ever) comes out of retirement, angry but eager to reckon with how much has changed by returning to her roots with a new program. Along with old FYI friends — Corky (Faith Ford), Frank (Joe Regalbuto), and still-neurotic Miles (Grant Shaud) —Murphy begins Murphy in the Morning, an early morning news program that is dedicated to “facts” rather than “fake news” (which is also, sigh, the name of the first episode). It’s a quick and easy way to get much of the gang back together (Jim Dial (Charles Kimbrough) pops up for a nice appearance in a later episode) and, for original fans, it’s a genuine delight to see them again, as if meeting up with old friends. But there’s no time to enjoy that, as Murphy Brown dives headfirst into a pile of stale Trump-related jokes, resurfacing with the cheesiest ones in tow.

The show makes its agenda clear early on, opening the premiere with real footage of Trump and shots of women crying over Hillary Clinton’s loss. We first see Murphy watching the results on Election Night 2016, then it skips to the Women’s March in January 2018. In the first few minutes of the episode, Murphy wears a “Nasty Woman” sweatshirt while Frank dons a pink pussy hat; both feel like relics from another era, jokes and references that felt old when Roseanne did it last year. (Some of this, I’m sure, is due to how our current news cycle makes one week feel like an entire year. If you told me the “nasty woman” comment happened a decade ago, I’d believe it.)

It’s hard to fault the show for how on-the-nose it is — calling Trump “orange,” a joke about Ivanka Trump’s fashion line — because it mostly feels like Murphy Brown is playing catch-up, as if creator Diane English and her writers room have been sitting on these jokes for years and have to rapidly get them out of their system before they can move on. It’s understandable, but it’s also exhausting. By the time Murphy ends up in an on-air Twitter fight with Trump (who nicknames her “Old Murphy”), I’m ready for a nap. But it’s not even a problem faced solely by Murphy Brown. More than anything, it reiterates my theory that scripted television isn’t well-equipped to deal with reflecting and reacting to our current world and its messy politics. It’s at once too early and too late. This isn’t to say that series shouldn’t try but, more often than not, the results feel too desperate or even embarrassing.