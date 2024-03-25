(WARNING: Spoilers for The Chi season six will be found below.) It’s been six months since The Chi paused its sixth season with a midseason break after its eighth episode. The break for The Chi was planned ahead of season six’s debut, but it went on a bit longer than expected thanks to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. After a midseason finale that left a lot of unresolved storylines on the table (Pastor Jackson’s death and the aftermath, Victor’s retaliation against Douda, Papa & Kenya and Jake & Jemma’s up-and-down relationships, and so much more), fans are excited for The Chi to return to finish season six. With a premiere date finally in place, let’s dive into everything you need to know for The Chi season six part two

Release Date The second half of The Chi season six will premiere on May 10. The premiere episode will be available for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan subscribers on May 10 at 3 am EST/12 am PST. It will then make its on-air debut on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Sunday, May 9 pm ET/PT. The show’s return concludes a midseason break that began after the eighth episode in season six which aired on September 24, 2023. The break, uncharacteristic of The Chi, was the result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that occurred on May 2, 2023, and July 13, 2023, respectively. Production for the second half of the season was put on pause until the SAG-AFTRA strike ended on November 9, 2023. Cast There will be two cast members missing from the sixth season of The Chi. The first is Tory O. Davis’ character Pastor Stanley Jackson who was murdered by Douda at the end of episode six this season. The second is Alex R. Hibbert’s Kevin Williams who departed the show after episode eight to pursue a video game career in Los Angeles. Outside of them, the main cast is expected to remain the same for the second half of season six. Some new names are joining the cast as well including Kadeem Hardison (A Different World), Leon (Swarm), Brett Gray (I’m A Virgo), and Daniel J. Watts (Werewolf By Night). Here’s who you can expect to see in the cast for the remainder of season six: Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington

Tiffany Boone as Jerrika Little

Kandi Burruss as Roselyn Perry

Vic Mensa as Jamal

Carolyn Michelle Smith as Deja

Jason Weaver as Shaad

Iman Shumpert as Rob

Nia Jervier as Tierra

L’lerrét Jazelle as Fatima

Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson as Bakari

Kennedy Amaya as Kenya

Genesis Denise Hale as Maisha

Joel Steingold as Marcus St. John

Judae’a Brown as Jemma St. Brown

Miriam A. Hyman as Dre

Tyla Abercrumbie as Nina

Zaria Imani Primer as Lynae

Tai Davis as Tracy Roxboro

Kadeem Hardison as Professor Gardner

Leon as Alonzo

Brett Gray as Damien

Daniel J. Watts as Pastor Ezekiel

Plot Specifics about the storyline for the second half of The Chi have yet to be revealed by Showtime, though the platform noted in a press release that in the upcoming episodes, “no one is safe and everyone will be tested as never.” You can read the original synopsis for season six below, but note that it was written before episodes about Kevin’s departure, Victor’s proposal to Fatima to move in with him, Emmett’s dealings with Douda, and more were aired. This season, life in The Chi reverberates between the highest highs and lowest lows. Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda (Curtiss Cook) deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada (Yolonda Ross) mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence. Jake (Michael V. Epps) launches a new business, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith. What will become of their pursuits will be revealed throughout this season’s sixteen jaw-dropping episodes. Trailer Showtime released a teaser video for the second half of The Chi season six on February 8. You can watch that below.