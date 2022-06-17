Earlier this week, Nathan Fielder teased his upcoming series The Rehearsal with a cryptic video of a room with dozens of cameras surveilling a house while Fielder looks on. He captioned the video with “very soon.” For once, he was being serious!

Today, HBO released a poster and a little more info on the mysterious series, which will likely be a cringey masterpiece of comedy. This will be the first time Fielder has led a show since his acclaimed series Nathan For You, which aired its final season in 2017. According to the new plot description:

Nathan Fielder (Nathan For You, HBO’s How To with John Wilson) returns to television for a new series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?

Along with the convoluted plot is a promo image of Fielder with a family of mannequins with dead eyes that will haunt you for days.

The six-episode series debuts on July 15th on HBO, and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.