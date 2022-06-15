Hope you’re hungry….for something. Nathan Fielder has been relatively quiet since infiltrating the Emmys and wrapping up Nathan For You, the world’s most awkward television show that you literally could not look away from. But after nearly five years of working on side projects, Feilder seems to be hinting at a new project titled The Rehearsal. As expected, it looks…strange.

The teaser shows a series of Truman Show-esque cameras surveilling a house while Fielder looks on. The show was given a vague description: “The Rehearsal, a half-hour comedy, is set in a world where nothing seems to ever work out as you had hoped and features Fielder giving people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives.” So that answers nothing.

Despite the minimal details, Fielder hinted that the show is coming “very soon,” which means we could get more uncomfortable shenanigans sooner than we think!

Besides The Rehearsal, Fielder has some other projects on the horizon, including a Showtime show called The Curse, co-written with Benny Safdie and starring Emma Stone, about “how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.” Amazing!

The man is busy: Fielder also has a role in the upcoming classic Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, which hits theaters next week. After all, inside all of our anatomies, there are two parts: there is a part that’s a liar and a part that’s a cool guy. Nathan is both.