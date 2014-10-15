NBC Canceled Krysten Ritter’s New Show Before It Even Premiered

SO. Remember when we told you about a new show from Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Rickety Cricket that sounded like Anchorman but set in space and starring Krysten Ritter? Yeah, about that…

The space comedy [Mission Control] starring Krysten Ritter has been canceled ahead of its anticipated midseason debut, the Hollywood Reporter has learned. Mission Control, from Universal Television-based Gary Sanchez Productions, was a female-driven workplace comedy that took place in the 1960s. The single-camera comedy was in the vein of Anchorman and starred the Apartment 23 alum as a strong woman who butts heads with a macho astronaut (The Mindy Project‘s Tommy Dewey) in the race to land on the moon. (Via)

Here’s my impression of Mission Control.

Apparently there were “casting issues,” which, sigh. One of these days, Krysten Ritter, who deserves only the best, will find a project that doesn’t immediately die or kill her. Until then:

Via the Hollywood Reporter