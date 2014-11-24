‘Constantine’ Is Halting Production, But It’s Not Dead Yet

Things were really looking up for Constantine. (Note the past tense.) The show was up 38% in the ratings last Friday among adults aged 18 to 49 in live viewing and same-day streaming. The show has also been burning up in DVR viewings; it’s been rising 81% in viewings up to 3 days after airing. A marathon of Constantine re-runs aired on SyFy this weekend, and members of the cast are going to appear on NBC’s broadcast of Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this week.
Yet with all of those positive signs, Deadline reports NBC is halting production after 13 episodes.
The cast and crew of the series were informed on Friday that the series will halt production after completing production on the initial 13-episode order. Constantine will remain in its 10 PM Friday time slot for the remainder of its run. […] It is not clear what NBC will air in the Friday 10 PM time period after Constantine‘s run is over, though previous slot occupant Hannibal, which has been renewed for a third season, is considered a strong possibility.
This doesn’t mean Constantine has been outright cancelled. The show is still in contention to be picked up for a second season, depending on how this first season shakes out in the ratings. As we’ve said in our review of the pilot, Constantine deserves a chance to show us what it can do. Whether that chance consists of just one season or more than one remains to be seen. All this waiting around to find out is enough to drive a man to smoke.
I just wish the show was better. The writing is getting better, but the lead is just not that good.
i really hope they keep it. its a really good show
They have to fix Zed’s character. I’m not sure it’s the actress, the way she’s written, or some combination of the two, but she is the absolute worst part of that show. There are other things they need to fix, but man she is just awful…. well, mostly awful. She’s gorgeous, so there’s that.
I’ve felt the same. Can’t decide if it is the writing or actress. Not a good character.
I liked the original “partner” much better. Not sure why they decided to do the switch.
I feel like they’re trying to walk a line between having Zed be somewhat like she is in the comic, while also using her as an exposition magnet. I know it’s network TV, and they can’t really get away with being truly weird, but I wish they’d ditch the Q scenes and weird mystical gadgets and let the mystical and demonic just be strange and mysterious and something that Constantine is just barely able to keep a handle on.
I thought her relationship with John was so cliched when she showed up that it hurt, however the last episode I saw was the hunger demon and I liked her in that one.
I actually thought it would be possible to make the show work with both her and the previous female lead, with both characters learning from each other but probably too late for that now.
it’s doing about the same as Hannibal did in that spot in the spring, but Hannibal has it’s crazy foreign financing that makes it cost NBC practically nothing to air.
I would guess NBC needs it to do at least as well as that and not drop below a 1.0 in the demo and they just look to plug in rotating 13 ep seasons of dramas there. Grimm has been around long enough to anchor the night and they then just add whatever they want.
As far as quality, it probably needs the full 13 to figure things out. The hunger demon episode was the best one as far as reaching potential but this week was a slight step back from it.
I think you’ve nailed it. Realistically, it’s a show airing on Friday nights; it’s far more important that it performs on DVR and streaming than it does night of airing. Grimm has never exactly been a world beater itself, and I think NBC sees a Friday-night genre block as the way to go.
Also, NBC has shown a surprising propensity, for a major network, to be generous towards its shows. Even with its financing in place, “Hannibal” would never have finished a season on CBS or ABC.
We need that it be picked by a decent network or Netflix, when “Oh GOD NO, he won’t smoke” is not an issue and we can get to what Hellblazer is known for. It’s kind of neutered at it’s present state. And still showing it CAN get better.
He was smoking in this last episode. They literally showed him with the cigarette in his mouth exhaling smoke. This was a tight-shot profile, not some from behind down the street thing. The smoking thing is not an issue.
members of the cast are going to appear on NBC’s broadcast of Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this week
Corporate synergy is weird, y’all.
I kinda’ like the show, though. At least give it a full season to find its footing.
Dracula was better. That’s sad.
Maybe they’re looking to FOX and what they’ve done with Sleepy Hollow and the Following, among others? They run thirteen episode seasons and seem to do just fine. I sincerely hope that NBC lets Constantine find its footing, as it is certainly a solid addition to the “comic books on television” stable.
It’s not bad and has been getting better. It is certainly better than Gotham.
I’m sorry I didn’t check this out, I will try and catch up now before it falls off the map but I think the pairing with Grimm (even though I gave up on it towards the end of last season). It makes sense to show them together.