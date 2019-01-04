Getty Image

In late November, allegations against astrophysicist and television star Neil deGrasse Tyson surfaced, with three women accusing him of sexual misconduct. Tyson denied the accusations yet welcomed an investigation by his employers at Fox and National Geographic. Those investigations are still under way, but in the meantime, as per Deadline, his NatGeo show, StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson, has been removed from their upcoming schedule.

The fifth season of StarTalk — which finds Tyson chatting about science with guests — bowed on November 12, a mere three weeks before the allegations surfaced. The unaired episodes are being held until the investigation has been completed. Currently there’s no trace of the future episodes on the NatGeo website, though the three episodes that have aired remain in tact.

What of Cosmos, Tyson’s reboot of Carl Sagan’s classic educational science program? The show’s belated second season/sequel, Possible Worlds, was scheduled to begin airing on Fox in March, and that’s believed to still be the plan. (NatGeo also has a hand in Cosmos, whose first season aired in 2014.)

One of three women who’ve filed accusations against Tyson, one of them, Tchiya Amet, claims he drugged and raped her while they were in graduate school. Another, Kately Akers, alleges he groped her at a party. Ashley Watson, the third, said she lost her job as his assistant after he made unwelcome advances.

(Via Deadline)