Neil Patrick Harris Supported The Ending Of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ And Would Happily Still Bang Your Mom

I should preface this by saying that Neil Patrick Harris probably won’t bang your mom, but his character still might. That seems to be a running problem these days, so I thought I would clear it up immediately. He also might not actually tell you to get f*cked, but I’ll gladly do it for him.
Harris took a break from starring in Hedwig And The Angry Inch to stop by Letterman and talk a bit about How I Met Your Mother‘s controversial ending. An ending he supported from the very beginning, attacking the notion that a character must change and grow for a story to be worth anything.
It’s fine, but things have always ran a little different in sitcom world. Woody from Cheers was always a lovable idiot, Tim Taylor rarely grew a single inch throughout the entirety of Home Improvement, and who knows where Sheldon Cooper is going at the end of The Big Bang Theory. Hopefully the morgue.
All of that said, I hated How I Met Your Mother by the end and I feel that I’m better off for having ditched it. No one has yet to edit together an ending that would satisfy my desire for a pound of flesh. Where’s my bloodbath wedding?
I think NPH misses the point of the people who didn’t like the ending. Or, at least, he didn’t address it with Letterman (and I wouldn’t expect him to throw his former employers under the bus).
His “characters don’t have to evolve” idea explains away Barney, but the throwaway Barney/Robin relationship still takes a backseat to how they fucked up Ted/Tracy/Robin’s story.
I stand by my idea that it would’ve been better if they’d had been gunned down in a hail of bullets. Like on Dynasty.
@Coked Up Jesus Miami Vice, imo. The Mom is gunned down, and Ted goes on a revenge killing spree.
@Mechakisc Would he be wearing a Punisher costume?
@josh wilkinson I’m not sure how to tie Sheena Easton to Punisher, but I wouldn’t be opposed to the idea.
Neil Patrick Harris knows better than to bite the hand that feeds him.
Syndication money is pretty nice. And that show is everywhere, like those red weeds in War of the Worlds.
Add a pandemic to my scenario above.
Wonder if he and Vinnie Delpino ever sword fought..
NPH looking a little too DHP post Frasier.
He’s totally right – in real life people don’t tend to do much changing.