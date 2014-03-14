Of Course Someone Found A ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Easter Egg In ‘Game Of Thrones’

The only surprising thing about the king of the nerds finding a Lord of the Rings prop in Game of Thrones is that it took this long for someone to notice. On the ASOIAF subreddit, NoMoreHodoring uploaded a photo of Joffrey sitting on the Iron Throne with the caption, “Is that Gandalf’s sword?”
directly to the right of that seems to be the Robin of Locksley hilt also! I guess they rounded up any sword/replica they could get their hands on to build that thing. still cool.
Definitely looks exactly like Glamdring. Good find.
Hodor.
You can never silence the Hodor. Meanwhile, if you watch episodes nine and fourteen of Game of Thrones while also playing side two of Led Zeppelin III, you’ll hear a hidden recipe for PO-TAY-TOES Pie.
Does the throne come with POTATOES?
Boy I hope someone got fired for that blunder.
EXCELLENT.
(Drops 18th-century fencing sword), I yield, mon captain!
This is the best
Hodor.
…isn’t that actually Vigo Morganstien’s sword?
That was bequeath to Stephen Colbert, the rightful protector of the realm.
Holy shit, so Valinor eventually became Westeros, and the elves are actually the children of the forest?
You’re through the looking glass on that one!
And orcs became Brianne the Beauty.
The prod crew probably rounded up all the replica fan-boy swords they could get their hands on at the local larp shop and started building the throne. If one was to look at the throne even more thoroughly, you might find all sorts of gems in there. #swordofomen
In the Game of Thrones… you win or you fly, you fools.
I’m usually not one to make a “NERDS!!” joke, but holy shit the people who notice things like this need to go outside.
They can’t without an inhaler.
And sunscreen SPF 50
Itssss the Masstaahsss it is….