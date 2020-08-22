The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry, from shuffling movie release dates and fall television schedules to abruptly halting production on an until number of shows in various stages of filming and development. Friday brought news that at least two Netflix shows have gotten the axe as the industry reevaluates its properties and lineups moving forward.

The Hollywood Reporter learned Friday that Netflix had canceled two of its original shows — I Am Not Okay With This and The Society — reportedly due to coronavirus-related logistical issues.

The news is particularly cruel for I Am Not Okay With This, which debuted late in 2019 and got positive reviews and was quietly renewed for a second season before it became the latest renewed show to get, well, unrenewed. THR reported that while The Society had not seen scripts written for a second season that will now go unmade, the same was not the case with the teen-centered paranormal series from the makers of Stranger Things and The End Of The F***ing World.

The second seasons of both The Society and I Am Not Okay With This have been scrapped. YA drama The Society was picked up for a second run in July 2019 and scripts had not yet been crafted for the sophomore run. I Am Not Okay With This had been quietly renewed though not publicly announced, with scripts completed for the sophomore run.

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, sources said the network was “pleased” with both shows, but as the streaming giant reevaluated the logistical hurdles getting both back underway as community spread of coronavirus still exist in many parts of the United States proved to be too much.

While Netflix was pleased with the performance of both shows, sources say the uncertainty surrounding production dates, efforts to balance the needs and scheduling availabilities of a large cast (like The Society) and unexpected budget increases because of the pandemic prompted both cancellations.

I Am Not Okay With This ended its first season on quite a cliffhanger, which had plenty of fans excited for what’s coming next in the show. It’s unclear if things can change with the show’s status in the future, but right now future episodes of both seem unlikely.