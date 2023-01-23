In 2022, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, The Midnight Club, Fate: The Winx Saga, The Midnight Gospel, The Baby-Sitters Club, Space Force, and Archive 81. Every channel and streaming service will cancel fan favorites (I’m still salty about Freaks and Geeks), but that’s a lot of popular and/or critically-admired shows to axe in one year. Especially while the hurt from the premature cancelations of GLOW, Everything Sucks!, Santa Clarita Diet, and my beloved The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (RIP) still remains.

Recent comments from Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos will not make Sense8 fans feel better. “We have never canceled a successful show,” he told Bloomberg. “A lot of these shows were well-intended but talk to a very small audience on a very big budget. The key to it is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget and a large audience at a large budget. If you do that well, you can do that forever.”

If Sarandos meant to say, “We have never canceled a successful show… as long as that show is Mindhunter, because it wasn’t technically canceled,” he’s not wrong. But otherwise, his remarks have united the fanbases of many so-called unsuccessful shows.

Not only do they cancel a show, ignore the huge demand from the fans (and some big names too), but then insult us again by saying it wasn't even successful?#renewannewithane https://t.co/8hI5I1Jnwd pic.twitter.com/zXzunndYo0 — Only for AnnE (@JuliaBlythe_) January 23, 2023

Literally Sense8???? 1899?????? Warrior nun????? Winx??????? Santa Clarita diet????????????? They are joking right https://t.co/PHrpERMjr9 — ©| (@sitcomz) January 23, 2023

Y’all legit cancelled Sense8. Why y’all lie so much https://t.co/y9GsF04lKI — THE BLACK Oprah (@TheeMokonzi) January 23, 2023

Netflix claiming none of the shows were successful when warrior nun fans have been on trending since they canceled it is so funny like theyre abt to riot outside of hc just make another season — max / michael & (@brosimping) January 23, 2023

Netflix: “never canceled a successful show.”

oh Sure bro they're lying

The audacity they have

NETFLIX FREE WARRIOR NUN #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun https://t.co/WJoWEGW54t pic.twitter.com/NSSdFa7ZpB — Anthony S (@StraderZane) January 23, 2023

the dark crystal literally won AN EMMY for outstanding children's programme, 88% on rotten tomatoes and universal acclaim on metacritic… https://t.co/MZNupJe5av — First Two Prawns of Frankenstein (@WhenThePrawn) January 23, 2023

so you are saying Manhunter, Daredevil, Sense8, Altered Carbon, 1899, The Dark Crystal, Warrior Nun weren't successful?? https://t.co/LzICpm7V8U pic.twitter.com/HDrCCD718y — john TENET 🥶 ❄ (@collateral_MAX) January 23, 2023

“We’ve never canceled a successful show” Stop lying and NETFLIX FREE WARRIOR NUN #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/qEfE318JTd — Elizabeth (ussy) (@avaspuppyeyes) January 23, 2023

Calling a show unsuccessful even though it was in the top 10 for 3 weeks in several countries with 0 media coverage or promo and with a higher completion rate than its S1 is baffling. Make it make sense please @netflix NETFLIX FREE WARRIOR NUN#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun https://t.co/iPGxDgH0SI pic.twitter.com/I0eCgF6nZX — Cyg | Netflix broke my heart #SaveWarriorNun (@Cygniis) January 23, 2023

"We've never canceled a successful show."

"Can we see the ratings for the shows you canceled?" https://t.co/5zVdfAZ5EU pic.twitter.com/9Ex3gzuuGF — Aaron – Thorgi's Arcade (@ThorgisArcade) January 23, 2023

(Via Bloomberg)