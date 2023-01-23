glow
netflix
TV

Ted Sarandos Claiming Netflix Has ‘Never Canceled A Successful Show’ Is Not Sitting Well With Fans Of ‘Warrior Nun’ And ‘GLOW’ (And Many More)

In 2022, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, The Midnight Club, Fate: The Winx Saga, The Midnight Gospel, The Baby-Sitters Club, Space Force, and Archive 81. Every channel and streaming service will cancel fan favorites (I’m still salty about Freaks and Geeks), but that’s a lot of popular and/or critically-admired shows to axe in one year. Especially while the hurt from the premature cancelations of GLOW, Everything Sucks!, Santa Clarita Diet, and my beloved The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (RIP) still remains.

Recent comments from Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos will not make Sense8 fans feel better. “We have never canceled a successful show,” he told Bloomberg. “A lot of these shows were well-intended but talk to a very small audience on a very big budget. The key to it is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget and a large audience at a large budget. If you do that well, you can do that forever.”

If Sarandos meant to say, “We have never canceled a successful show… as long as that show is Mindhunter, because it wasn’t technically canceled,” he’s not wrong. But otherwise, his remarks have united the fanbases of many so-called unsuccessful shows.

