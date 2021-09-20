Despite original series like The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit raking in 11 wins each, Netflix‘s global TV chief would have liked to see more diverse Emmy winners after every major acting award was awarded to white actors. While talking to reporters following Sunday night’s award ceremony, Bela Bajaria opened up about the bittersweet feeling of sweeping the Emmys, but not having any of the streaming giant’s more diverse shows walk away with a win. Via The Wrap:

“We did put a lot of support behind diverse shows like ‘Bridgerton,’ we also put a lot of support behind ‘Never Have I Ever,’ which is very near and dear to me, and I wish we would have seen that recognized,” Bajaria told reporters on Monday morning. “Ultimately, the voters decide what wins, but I do think it was really great to see such an amazing sort of — if you look at all the nominees — like a really great diverse group of nominees.”

Despite Bridgerton and Never Have I Ever going home without an Emmy win, Bajaria made it a point to note that the streaming platform will continue to push for more diverse stories regardless of award show recognition.

“The biggest impact is really continuing to support with investment into the storytelling and what shows get made,” Bajaria said. “To me, that is going to be the biggest by far impact.”

