It’s no coincidence more than 83 million viewers tuned in to watch Bridgerton when it hit Netflix last winter. It’s got everything you could ever want in a binge-worthy, feel-good romance: stunning sets, gorgeous costumes, and compelling performances from a whole lot of good-looking people intent on wooing one another out those aforementioned costumes. The show quickly became famous for its tender moments and steamy scenes, with one of its more iconic ones involving actor Regé-Jean Page’s tongue and some cutlery.

While it might seem fairly obvious the show was intended to send folks away swooning, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bridgerton showrunner Chris Van Dusen revealed just how intentional all the show’s hottest moments were. According to Van Dusen, the Bridgerton writers’ room was intent on coming up with ‘thirsty moments’ to insert throughout the show, and the infamous spoon-licking was just one of many.

The spoon lick was scripted and those were some of the best days in the writers’ room that I can remember. We challenged ourselves to come up with these, we called them ‘thirsty’ moments, and the spoon was one of them. We had such fun in the room pitching on those ideas and there were so many. There’s so many more to come in the series as well.

While unfortunately none of these future ‘thirsty moments’ will include Page, as the actor has confirmed he is not coming back for Bridgerton season 2, it’s safe to say we can’t wait for all the seductive scenes the team has planned out for the rest of the cast. The rose-tinted world of Bridgerton has yet to get a date for it’s season 2 premiere but was said to begin filming earlier this year, putting it on track for sometime in early 2022. The show, which currently has 12 Emmy nominations including one for Page’s performance as Simon, the Duke of Hastings, is still Netflix’s most-watched show ever and is definitely one to add to your binge-worthy list if you haven’t already.