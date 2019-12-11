We’ve survived another decade, and our reward is more Netflix original series. First up, we say goodbye to one of the best comedies on the streaming platform, BoJack Horseman, as the animated comedy ends its six-season run but not before another season of Sex Education arrives to deliver some relatable humor and surprisingly good sex advice. And for those looking for some darker fare, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns with one goal in mind: going to Hell.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this January.
BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (Netflix series streaming 1/31)
The final eight episodes of this groundbreaking animated comedy are set to drop at the end of the month, wrapping up a story that’s been painfully honest, heartbreakingly real, and oftentimes, laugh-out-loud funny. BoJack completed his stint in rehab in the first half of the final season, but he’s got a long way to go when he returns home to friends and family members who are still struggling with their own issues, some of which he’s caused. An investigation into Sarah Lynn’s overdose and reckoning in his acting career set up the series finale, which probably won’t be a happy one.
Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 1/17)
Sex Education returns for more in January with Otis finally suffering through the urges and hormones that he so desperately wanted last season. He’s in a new relationship but he’s still navigating his strained friendship with Maeve while the rest of the school deals with an outbreak of Chlamydia and the arrival of a gang of new students who shake things up.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 1/24)
Sabrina’s defeated the Dark Lord, but her problems are far from over in season three of this witch drama. Her boyfriend Nick, who sacrificed himself to save her, is still stuck in Hell, and she’s determined to break him out — with a little help from her mortal crew. And with Satan now out of the way, new dark forces vie for his throne, forcing Sabrina to take her rightful place as Queen of the Underworld.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January:
Avail. 1/1
Ghost Stories
Good Girls: Season 2
Messiah
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
Spinning Out
The Circle
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Avail. 1/2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves of the Wood
Avail. 1/3
Anne with an E: The Final Season
All the Freckles in the World
Avail. 1/4
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Avail. 1/8
Cheer
Avail. 1/10
AJ and the Queen
The Evil Dead
Giri / Haji
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Medical Police
Scissor Seven
Until Dawn
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2
Avail. 1/12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Avail. 1/13
The Healing Powers of Dude
Avail. 1/14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
The Master
Avail. 1/15
Big Fat Liar
Quien a hierro mata
Grace and Frankie: Season 6
Avail. 1/16
NiNoKuni
Steve Jobs
Avail. 1/17
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace
Vivir dos veces
Wer kann, der kann!
Avail. 1/18
The Bling Ring
Avail. 1/20
Family Reunion: Part 2
Avail. 1/21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Word Party: Season 4
Avail. 1/22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
Playing with Fire: Season 1
Avail. 1/23
The Ghost Bride
October Faction
The Queen
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2
Avail. 1/24
A Sun
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
The Ranch: The Final Season
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
Avail. 1/26
Vir Das: For India
Avail. 1/27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
Avail. 1/28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
Avail. 1/29
Frères Ennemis
Next In Fashion
Night on Earth
Omniscient
Avail. 1/30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
The Stranger
Avail. 1/31
37 Seconds
American Assassin
Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
Diablero: Season 2
I AM A KILLER: Season 2
Luna Nera
Ragnarok
Date unknown
Dracula
What the Love! with Karan Johar
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in January:
January 11
Becoming Jane
January 12
The Fighter
Maron: Season 1-4
January 15
Forks Over Knives
The Rezort
January 17
Short Term 12
January 31
Æon Flux
American Psycho
Good Luck Chuck
Grease
La Reina del Sur: Season 1
Panic Room
Revolutionary Road
Something’s Gotta Give
Spartacus: Blood and Sand
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
Spartacus: Vengeance
Spartacus: War of the Damned
Zombieland