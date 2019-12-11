We’ve survived another decade, and our reward is more Netflix original series. First up, we say goodbye to one of the best comedies on the streaming platform, BoJack Horseman, as the animated comedy ends its six-season run but not before another season of Sex Education arrives to deliver some relatable humor and surprisingly good sex advice. And for those looking for some darker fare, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns with one goal in mind: going to Hell.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this January.

BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (Netflix series streaming 1/31)

The final eight episodes of this groundbreaking animated comedy are set to drop at the end of the month, wrapping up a story that’s been painfully honest, heartbreakingly real, and oftentimes, laugh-out-loud funny. BoJack completed his stint in rehab in the first half of the final season, but he’s got a long way to go when he returns home to friends and family members who are still struggling with their own issues, some of which he’s caused. An investigation into Sarah Lynn’s overdose and reckoning in his acting career set up the series finale, which probably won’t be a happy one.

Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 1/17)

Sex Education returns for more in January with Otis finally suffering through the urges and hormones that he so desperately wanted last season. He’s in a new relationship but he’s still navigating his strained friendship with Maeve while the rest of the school deals with an outbreak of Chlamydia and the arrival of a gang of new students who shake things up.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 1/24)

Sabrina’s defeated the Dark Lord, but her problems are far from over in season three of this witch drama. Her boyfriend Nick, who sacrificed himself to save her, is still stuck in Hell, and she’s determined to break him out — with a little help from her mortal crew. And with Satan now out of the way, new dark forces vie for his throne, forcing Sabrina to take her rightful place as Queen of the Underworld.