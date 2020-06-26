Are you sitting down? Good, because Netflix just rolled out their July lineup, and it’s full of action-packed shows and movies that will, literally, blow your mind. The weirdest superhero series on TV returns as The Umbrella Academy sends its dysfunctional, super-powered family back to the ’60s. Katherine Langford wields a legendary sword in a new YA fantasy series. And Charlize Theron heads up a group of immortal mercenaries in The Old Guard.
Oh yeah, and there are dozens more blockbusters and TV shows landing on the streaming platform this month, too.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this July:
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix original series streaming 7/31)
The Hargreeves are heading back in time to ’60s-era Texas, but really, with how deliciously weird this superhero series is, should we even be surprised? After Vanya (Elle Page) chipped off a bit of the moon and destroyed the world with her unstable powers, Number Five teleported the siblings back in time, and they have to stop another world-ending threat. First, though, they need to reunite with each other and sort out their sibling squabbles.
Cursed (Netflix original series streaming 7/17)
Katherine Langford ditches high school drama for an Arthurian adventure in this Frank Miller-created series based on a best-selling YA fantasy book. Langford plays Nimue, a powerful young woman (with a mysterious gift), who eventually becomes the legendary Lady of the Lake in the OG legend of King Arthur. But before that, she has a key role to play in the fight against the terrifying Red Paladins, who are destroying the kingdom, and she’ll need the help of a destined mercenary and Merlin to do it.
The Old Guard (Netflix film streaming 7/10)
Charlize Theron stars in this sci-fi action flick based on a popular graphic novel. Theron plays Andy, the leader of a cover group of mercenaries who never seem to die. They’ve been protecting the world from unseen threats for centuries, but when the world finally learns of their existence, they’re faced with a new fight — one to keep their enemies from replicating and monetizing their abilities.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in July:
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in July:
