Alright, time to “get everybody and their stuff together,” because Netflix has finally unveiled the first stills from their upcoming live-action adaptation of the critically-acclaimed anime series Cowboy Bebop and they look good. Earlier today, the streaming service behemoth seemingly intent on bringing joy to anime and video game lovers alike released six stills and two promotional images from the upcoming series — and they look every bit as stylish as their source material. Netflix also confirmed the series release date and luckily for us, it looks like we’ll be seeing space cowboy Spike Spiegel a whole lot sooner rather than later. The live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop is scheduled to hit Netflix November 19.

Based on the late-90s anime of the same name, the upcoming series follows hitman-turned-bounty-hunter Spike Spiegel (John Cho) and his band of misfit friends as they fight to make a living and stay alive in a nearly lawless universe. Among his allies are spaceship captain Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), the lazy-yet-endearing con-artist Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), and, last but certainly not least, an adorable Corgi named Ein. Together, they embark on adventures equal parts cool and chaotic, until the romp-filled sci-fi series turns into something with a bit higher stakes and one hell of an emotional toll.

In addition to Cho, Shakir, and Pineda, both Alex Hassell (The Miniaturist, The Isle) and Elena Satine (Magic City, Payback) are attached to the series. André Nemec is set to be both an executive producer on the show as well as its showrunner, and 0riginal series fans will be thrilled to know director Shinichirō Watanabe is acting as a consultant on the series and original composer Yoko Kanno has returned to work on its music.

The stills released today feature everything from Spike lounging on his signature yellow couch to that iconic showdown in the church. Overall, it’s a pretty good look at what’s to come without giving too much away, and definitely tides us over until Cowboy Bebop premieres on November 19: