Getty Image

Aziz Ansari has been laying low since earlier this year when the website Babe.net published an account from a woman known only as “Grace,” who accused the Master of None star of aggressively coercing her into performing sexual acts when they went back to his apartment after a date. Ansari later publicly apologized to the woman and claimed that the sexual activity “by all indications was completely consensual” as far as he was aware at the time.

The piece was highly controversial as some pointed fingers accusing Ansari of assault, while others chalked the whole thing up to a bad date. In the murky wake of the #MeToo movement however, many were left wondering what that meant for Ansari’s relationship with Netflix going forward.

The issue was finally addressed at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Sunday. When asked if the streaming service was open to continuing Master of None, Netflix head of original content Cindy Holland said that they have given thought to it and are willing to make more of the show. “We certainly would be happy to make another season of Master of None with Aziz,” she continued.

But that’s if he’s even interested. Even before the controversy erupted, Ansari told New York magazine that if a third season were to happen it wouldn’t be for awhile, if at all. “I’ve got to become a different guy before I write a third season, is my personal thought. I’ve got to get married or have a kid or something,” he said at the time. “I don’t have anything else to say about being a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time.”

Now, given everything that’s happened, it seems unlikely he’d be into the idea, but if Ansari changes his mind, it sounds like the door is always open.

(Via Variety)