There’s no telling how long our current situation will last, but Netflix is here for you during those long stretches of self-quarantine boredom. This month, several truckloads of new content will arrive, including new series from The Office dream team and Ryan Murphy. In addition, a romcom-action flick originally meant for wide release in theaters will make its debut in your living rooms, and another season of the highly bingeable Dead To Me, starring Christina Applegate, will be here to complicate homicide-matters. If that’s not enough, a series called Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics will feature celebrities (including Nick Offerman) making admissions about their hallucinogenic highs and lows. There are also several new stand-up comedy specials, and a whole lot more. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this May.

Space Force (Netflix series streaming 5/29) The Office fans can still find all nine seasons of the beloved comedy series on Netflix, but the streaming giant wanted more of the same vibe, and by god, they’ve got it now. Space Force sees The Office creator Greg Daniels re-team with Steve Carell, and this time, he’s managing people who send folks into space. In other words, bye bye, Scranton, Pennsylvania, and hello to new frontiers (apparently focused in Colorado). The stellar cast includes John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, and Ben Schwartz. The Lovebirds (Paramount Pictures film streaming 5/22) Originally scheduled for theaters, this high-concept, action-rom-com stars Issa Rae (Insecure) and the abs of Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, the upcoming The Eternals), who accidentally stumble into a murder while on a date. For reasons that shall be left unexplained here, they’re soon off on a wild ride to clear their own names by finding a real killer. Can their relationship survive this strange night? The outcome looks fairly predictable, but all successful romcoms ride high on the chemistry of their leads, and there appears to be no shortage of that quality in supply here.

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix comedy special streaming 5/5) With his second stand-up special for Netflix, Jerry Seinfeld — whose Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee is still cruising after eleven seasons — sets out to continue precision-crafting his humor about nothing at all. He’ll mine the commonplace and everyday life once more, and although the series title suggests a long runtime, this puppy will be coming at you for one lean and mean hour as filmed from NYC’s Beacon Theatre. Hollywood (Netflix series streaming 5/1) Ryan Murphy of Glee and American Horror Story is back on Netflix (The Politician is barely in the rear-view mirror) with a new limited series alongside co-creator Ian Brennan. This time around, Murphy’s tackling post-World War II Hollywood and a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers who will sacrifice anything to see their name in lights. The show will confront race, gender, and sexuality biases of Tinseltown’s Golden Age and stars Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, David Corenswet, Darren Criss, and Jeremy Pope, among the ensemble cast.