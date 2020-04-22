There’s no telling how long our current situation will last, but Netflix is here for you during those long stretches of self-quarantine boredom. This month, several truckloads of new content will arrive, including new series from The Office dream team and Ryan Murphy. In addition, a romcom-action flick originally meant for wide release in theaters will make its debut in your living rooms, and another season of the highly bingeable Dead To Me, starring Christina Applegate, will be here to complicate homicide-matters. If that’s not enough, a series called Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics will feature celebrities (including Nick Offerman) making admissions about their hallucinogenic highs and lows. There are also several new stand-up comedy specials, and a whole lot more.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this May.
Space Force (Netflix series streaming 5/29)
The Office fans can still find all nine seasons of the beloved comedy series on Netflix, but the streaming giant wanted more of the same vibe, and by god, they’ve got it now. Space Force sees The Office creator Greg Daniels re-team with Steve Carell, and this time, he’s managing people who send folks into space. In other words, bye bye, Scranton, Pennsylvania, and hello to new frontiers (apparently focused in Colorado). The stellar cast includes John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, and Ben Schwartz.
The Lovebirds (Paramount Pictures film streaming 5/22)
Originally scheduled for theaters, this high-concept, action-rom-com stars Issa Rae (Insecure) and the abs of Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, the upcoming The Eternals), who accidentally stumble into a murder while on a date. For reasons that shall be left unexplained here, they’re soon off on a wild ride to clear their own names by finding a real killer. Can their relationship survive this strange night? The outcome looks fairly predictable, but all successful romcoms ride high on the chemistry of their leads, and there appears to be no shortage of that quality in supply here.
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix comedy special streaming 5/5)
With his second stand-up special for Netflix, Jerry Seinfeld — whose Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee is still cruising after eleven seasons — sets out to continue precision-crafting his humor about nothing at all. He’ll mine the commonplace and everyday life once more, and although the series title suggests a long runtime, this puppy will be coming at you for one lean and mean hour as filmed from NYC’s Beacon Theatre.
Hollywood (Netflix series streaming 5/1)
Ryan Murphy of Glee and American Horror Story is back on Netflix (The Politician is barely in the rear-view mirror) with a new limited series alongside co-creator Ian Brennan. This time around, Murphy’s tackling post-World War II Hollywood and a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers who will sacrifice anything to see their name in lights. The show will confront race, gender, and sexuality biases of Tinseltown’s Golden Age and stars Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, David Corenswet, Darren Criss, and Jeremy Pope, among the ensemble cast.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in May:
Avail. 5/1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun With Dick & Jane
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
Hollywood
I Am Divine
Into the Night
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Mrs. Serial Killer
Reckoning: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Half of It
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
5/4
Arctic Dogs
5/5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
5/6
Workin’ Moms: Season 4
5/7
Scissor Seven: Season 2
5/8
18 Regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With a Tool Belt
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Eddy
The Hollow: Season 2
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2
Valeria
5/11
Bordertown: Season 3
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial by Media
5/12
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Interactive Special)
5/13
The Wrong Missy
5/14
Riverdale: Season 4
5/15
Chichipatos
District 9
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
White Lines
5/16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Public Enemies
United 93
5/17
Soul Surfer
5/18
The Big Flower Fight
5/19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
Trumbo
5/20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez
5/22
Control Z
History 101
Just Go With It
The Lovebirds
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
5/23
Dynasty: Season 3
5/26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
5/27
I’m No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
5/28
Dorohedoro
5/29
Space Force
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in May:
5/1
John Carter
5/15
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
5/17
Royal Pains: Season 1-8
5/18
Scandal: Season 1-7
5/19
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She’s Out of My League
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
5/25
Bitten: Season 1-3
5/30
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
5/31
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich