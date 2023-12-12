In an unusually transparent move, Netflix just unleashed a treasure trove of data for a new biannual report on viewer engagement titled “What We Watched.” This first report contains metrics from January to June 2023, and it reveals a surprising list of Top 5 shows that dominated the top streaming platform (for now).

Naturally, that list included Wednesday thanks to the Jenna Ortega series being a pop culture phenomenon. However, Wednesday was still several places shy of the top.

Here’s the full list via Entertainment Weekly:

1. The Night Agent – 812,100,000 hours viewed

2. Ginny & Georgia Season 2 – 665,100,000 hours viewed

3. The Glory – 622,800,000 hours viewed

4. Wednesday – 507,700,000 hours viewed

5. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – 503,000,000 hours viewed

However, Netflix Vice President of Strategy and Analysis Lauren Smith touted Wednesday as being more successful than its data would suggest.

“For example, in this report Wednesday looks smaller than The Night Agent, The Glory, or Ginny & Georgia, when it’s in fact much bigger,” Smith said during the press call unveiling the report. “It’s our number one most popular English series ever. That’s because these titles premiered during this report period, where as Wednesday premiered two months before.”

Here are the remaining titles that filled out the Top 10 series on Netflix for the inaugural “What We Watched” report:

6. You Season 4 – 440,600,000 hours viewed

7. La Reina del Sur Season 3 – 429,600,000 hours viewed

8. Outer Banks Season 3 – 402,500,000 hours viewed

9. Ginny & Georgia Season 1 – 302,100,000 hours viewed

10. FUBAR – 266,200,000 hours viewed

