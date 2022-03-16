Over the past month, the world has watched while Ukrainian President Zelensky has heroically risen to the occasion after refusing a ride out of his war-torn country. Russian troops continue their invasion while a real-life horror movie unfolds by the hour, and given that Zelensky’s a former comedian/satirist/actor (many consider him to be a Jon Stewart of sorts), people sitting helplessly by at home would like to soak in some of his better days. To that end, his previous 2015 TV series, Servant of the People, is finally available to stream in the U.S.

The question of when this day would come (given that the show has been sliding up the global charts over the past few weeks) was a prominent inquiry, and the streaming platform has abided. The U.S. market, however, proved to be a little trickier (possibly because of rights), but Netflix has apparently come out of that bidding exchange in a victorious (and renewed) way.

“You asked and it’s back!” the streamer tweeted. “The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral.

You asked and it’s back! Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral. pic.twitter.com/Pp9f48jutF — Netflix (@netflix) March 16, 2022

As The Hollywood Reporter previously relayed, the series sort-of snowballed into Zelensky’s political ambitions in real life. He subsequently channeled the popularity of this series into a political party (also named Servant of the People) and eventually ran for Ukrainian president with a 2019 landslide victory. His continued journey and bravery in the face of unspeakable atrocities can be an inspiration to us all, so let the streaming begin.