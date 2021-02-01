Netflix Vs. HBO Max: Which Streaming Service Is Better?

Welcome to the Streamer Smackdown, where we’ll pit some of the biggest platforms against each other to see who comes out on top. We’ll look at everything from content to pricing to how easy it is to find that one obscure ’90s sitcom (that you saw two episodes of when you were a kid) and name a winner. It’s not as fun as cage matches and steel chairs but then again, what is?

Welcome to the Age of Streaming, in which we’ve traded in outrageously-priced cable bundles for dozens of different platforms and pricing models, each promising a unique binge-watching experience . Sure, it can be mind-numbing trying to keep up with which network has gone digital this week and where you can watch what, but isn’t that what we’re here to do? After all, watching an unhealthy amount of TV is kind of our thing here at Uproxx, so we thought we’d make good use of the endless hours spent gazing at a small screen by sharing what we’ve learned when it comes to picking the right service and getting the most bang for your buck.

The Case For Netflix

Most of us remember the day when Netflix used to mail DVDs in red, paper-thin packaging when streaming was just the crackpot dream of a young startup with plenty of money to make it a reality. Every streaming service alive today owes something to Netflix, and that kind of reputation holds weight. It also means the platform carries a hefty load of content, from original series and movies to international offerings, anime, and blockbuster classics.

It’s got a three-tier pricing plan, which means it’s slightly more affordable depending on what you’re looking for. The most you’ll pay is $15.99 a month, and that guarantees you four simultaneous streams, 4K viewing, unlimited downloads of certain shows and films, and the ability to watch from pretty much anywhere on any device.

And what are you watching? Oh, just a library stuffed with award-winning series and movies sporting some of the most A-list talents of the moment. There are genre shows like The Witcher and Stranger Things for sci-fi and fantasy lovers. There’s the massively popular Bridgerton for romance junkies. There are surprisingly poignant animated favorites like BoJack Horseman and Big Mouth. And there’s a ton of YA series and family-friendly fare to keep everyone in your household entertained. The biggest pro for Netflix though — besides the fact that it’s promised new shows and movies will drop every week this year — might be its cataloging system. The platform remembers the shows you watched, recommends similar series, crafts interesting subgenres, pulls hidden gems and calls out what’s new and what’s trending (effectively doing the heavy-lifting for you so you don’t waste hours scrolling for something to watch).

Pros: A huge library of originals and some old-school favorites, a cheap pricing plan, and easy navigation.

Cons: There’s still so much content people are missing out on, some of the originals are hit and miss, and we’ve already seen a lot of what it has to offer.

The Case For HBO Max

It’s weird to think of HBO and Warner Bros. as underdogs, but that’s kind of what they are when it comes to the streaming wars. HBO’s had its own service for a while now, a place where fans could deep dive into its extensive library of prestigious series and watch a handful of good movies too, but when Warner Bros. came into the picture, that model got an upgrade. Now, fans can stick to HBO Now (although, why would you?), or they can choose to try HBO Max, which combines the best of the premium cable network and Warner Bros.’ mind-boggling line-up of blockbusters — a lineup that includes the expansive DC Universe.

The pricing for HBO Max isn’t as flexible as Netflix at an unwavering $14.99 a month, and that bill guarantees just three simultaneous streams. You’ll still be rewarded with dozens of kick-ass TV shows — think Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Succession, Euphoria — and the kind of blockbusters you’d normally pay to rent for a movie-night watch.

Another key advantage that HBO Max has in this streaming battle is its recent announcement that, because of the current pandemic, Warner Bros. will be releasing new movies in theaters and via streaming on the same day. We’ve already seen how that works with Wonder Woman 1984 (spoiler: it’s insanely convenient) and with buzzworthy titles like Dune, the Matrix 4, Godzilla vs. Kong, and James Gunn’s Suicide Squad set to drop this year, there’s really no better argument for subscribing if you’re a film junkie.

Pros: A massive library of guaranteed-to-be-good shows and a lineup of theatrical releases coming this year.

Cons: The original content is lacking, so if you’ve already seen older series, there’s not much on the TV side to sway you here.

The Verdict: Netflix Edges Out HBO Max (for now)

This one was tough, especially because we’re all pining for the day when we can once again enjoy eating stale popcorn in a crowded theater while watching superhero franchises on a big screen, but Netflix’s original offerings, both current and planned, feel like a better reward for its price tag. Now, if you’re a DC diehard, or you want to re-watch award-winning dramas from TV’s Golden Age, HBO Max is probably the choice for you. But if you’re basing your decision on which platform gives you more — more shows, more quality originals, more options for how and where to watch — then Netflix is the way to go.

But let this fight put the streaming kingpin on notice because, by the end of 2021, HBO Max might reign supreme.