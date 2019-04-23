Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Netflix isn’t messing around when it comes to offering something for everyone, and now, they’re bringing us a lurid-looking series that trashes all notions of Renee Zellweger’s former romcom sweetheart image. Bye bye, Jerry Maguire! “What if I made you an offer too extraordinary to refuse?” Zellweger croons in the above teaser. “For anything, and anyone, to be yours for the taking. The players are all arranged. What would you risk for a chance to have it all?” She then struts through a lavishly decorated room full of troubled, beautiful people before dropping a chess pawn while tossing a triumphant glance.

It’s a cryptic teaser, for sure, but Zellweger stars as some sort of mysterious benefactor who makes offers to couples, solving their problems for high-stakes prices. Any and all Revenge vibes that this trailer offers up will only be further fueled by Gabriel Mann’s appearance within a vast ensemble cast that also includes Jane Levy, Blake Jenner, Dave Annable, and Danielle Pineda.

What/If has been described by the streaming giant as a “neo-noir social thriller” that examines the collateral damage that occurs “when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things.” Although the word “anthology” hasn’t been dropped in promotional material yet, every season is supposed to examine a different brand of morality tale. It looks unavoidably addictive.

Netflix’s What/If will stream on May 24.