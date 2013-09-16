The New Batman Will Direct A TV Pilot, Plus The CW Has Cast The Lead For ‘Flash’

Here’s two quick somewhat kind-of, sort-of related comic-book/TV related trade news stories: First up, Ben Affleck — who was recently cast as a Batman described as “tired and weary” in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel sequel — will also be directing his first televison pilot (quick aside: How awesome would it have been if Affleck were Batman, and Jon Hamm were Superman, as had been rumored before Henry Cavill took the role?) The pilot is for a Fox drama (boo! Why not cable, Ben?) It’s called The Middle Man, and it’s a crime drama set in 1960′s Boston, so it’s right up Affleck’s alley.

According to the press release: “The Middle Man focuses on the relationship between the FBI agent responsible for taking down the Italian-American mafia and his confidential informant, an Irish-American gangster. Throughout the relationship, ‘the duo’s actions inadvertently give rise to the Irish-American mob in this timeless Boston crime saga.'” So, it’s the precursor to the Whitey Bulger/Stephen Flemmi gang?

The Middle Man will be vying for a slot on the Fall 2014 schedule over on Fox.

Meanwhile, in news more directly related to comic books, the CW has cast the lead for its planned Flash series. The character will be introduced in The CW’s Arrow during the second season, and if the CW likes it (they will), the network will roll out a Flash series. Who will play the Barry Allen, aka, The Flash? A kid named Grant Gustin, who some may know from Glee.

What can we expect?

Barry Allen is described a Central City assistant police forensic investigator who arrives in Starling to look into a series of unexplained robberies that may have a connection to a tragedy in his past. A comic book fan boy, Barry is obsessed with the Arrow unaware that working with Oliver and Felicity to solve the crime has brought him right into the dangerous world of the vigilante.

Here’s what he looks like.

Nice hat, fella.

