The New Batman Will Direct A TV Pilot, Plus The CW Has Cast The Lead For ‘Flash’

Here’s two quick somewhat kind-of, sort-of related comic-book/TV related trade news stories: First up, Ben Affleck — who was recently cast as a Batman described as “tired and weary” in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel sequel — will also be directing his first televison pilot (quick aside: How awesome would it have been if Affleck were Batman, and Jon Hamm were Superman, as had been rumored before Henry Cavill took the role?) The pilot is for a Fox drama (boo! Why not cable, Ben?) It’s called The Middle Man, and it’s a crime drama set in 1960′s Boston, so it’s right up Affleck’s alley.
According to the press release: “The Middle Man focuses on the relationship between the FBI agent responsible for taking down the Italian-American mafia and his confidential informant, an Irish-American gangster. Throughout the relationship, ‘the duo’s actions inadvertently give rise to the Irish-American mob in this timeless Boston crime saga.'” So, it’s the precursor to the Whitey Bulger/Stephen Flemmi gang?
The Middle Man will be vying for a slot on the Fall 2014 schedule over on Fox.
Meanwhile, in news more directly related to comic books, the CW has cast the lead for its planned Flash series. The character will be introduced in The CW’s Arrow during the second season, and if the CW likes it (they will), the network will roll out a Flash series. Who will play the Barry Allen, aka, The Flash? A kid named Grant Gustin, who some may know from Glee.
What can we expect?
Barry Allen is described a Central City assistant police forensic investigator who arrives in Starling to look into a series of unexplained robberies that may have a connection to a tragedy in his past. A comic book fan boy, Barry is obsessed with the Arrow unaware that working with Oliver and Felicity to solve the crime has brought him right into the dangerous world of the vigilante.
Here’s what he looks like.
Nice hat, fella.
Well, at least “Grant Gustin” sounds like the name of a comic book character, alliteration and whatnot.
Arrow hasn’t really put on much of a magic/mystical side. i wonder how they are going to introduce him, I guess now that the dark knight trilogy is over they can go back to being FANTASY stories…Maybe they can throw a lil work Tom Wellings way lol
The first season of Arrow was surprisingly awesome. Can’t wait for the new season.
So is this in place of Affleck working on a Whitey Bulger film? Last I read he was putting something together.
Yeah i think that fell through. His next directing feature film project is a 20’s gangster period piece and he also had to drop out of doing Stephen King’s The Stand.
Personally, I’d always wanted a period piece for a Batman/Superman film that took place in either the 40s or 50s with Hamm as Supes and Fassbender as Bats. That way they could’ve given it the same tone as The Avengers and the film would be fun instead of all super serious as their characters’ recent outings have all been.
so you want them to do Darwyn Cooke’s Justice League The New Frontier? I mean, I’ve got a huge boner for them to do that very thing, but that book wasn’t exactly a lighthearted romp… if they made that book as winky and silly as the Avengers I think my eyes would explode out of my face
“Nice hat, fella.” – He’s boldly (foolishly) taking a page out of the Hayden Christensen playbook
… oh…. no.
There is only one Middleman and it was awesome. Fuck ABC Family for that.