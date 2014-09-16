New Girl-isms: Your Guide To The Vocabulary Of ‘New Girl’

New Girl returns for its fourth season tonight, which of course means there will be all that Jess/Nick and Cece/Schmidt drama to rehash, but more importantly, it means we’ll be getting a new dose of New Girl-isms to use in our everyday vocabulary. (I’ve made it a personal goal of mine to use “white fanging” at least once a week.) To celebrate the return of “Schmidt happening” here’s your New Girl vocabulary guide. I probably missed a few from the third season, so feel free to add your favorites in the comments.
Babybels
A way of referring to a woman’s breasts when you’ve got something of an Oedipal complex. Not recommended for using on a woman who you are not involved romantically with, and even then it’s likely to backfire.
Baby Box
Similar to “babybels,” but this time it’s referring to the actual place on a woman’s body where baby’s come from. Jess uses the term in frustration as it can cause much grief — or joy — for a man or woman.
Beans
Maybe you thought you knew what beans were, but New Girl is giving the word a new definition: testicles. The slang first comes up in the pilot episode when Coach worries that he won’t be able to let his “beans” hang out if Jess moves in. Winston later makes good use of his “beans” by using them to add flavoring to his terrible boss’ milkshakes.
Bishop in a Turtleneck
Surprisingly, this slang has nothing to do with Catholicism. It’s just a fun new way to refer to one’s uncircumcised penis.
Boob Fight
“Boob Fight” sounds like some sort of sideshow at Senor Frogs during spring break, but is actually the equivalent of guys hitting each other in the nuts. There are no winners in a boob fight, only losers and sore boobs.
Boob Jail
Employment is a jail sentence for boobs, forcing them to do hard time for 8-12 hours a day in the prison that is wearing a bra. Unemployment gives boobs the freedom to do as they please.
Bronemies
Is he your bro or your enemy? The “bronemy” can be both. While he’s fun to hang out with, he’s not to be trusted and will eventually stab you in the back. Just like Schmidt, Julius Caesar had many bronemies.
Butt Drinking
“Butt Drinking” is an alternative to drinking through one’s mouth that is practiced by certain fraternities and Jess’ model friend Cece. Jess never explains to Nick exactly how Cece’s butt drinking works, but somethings are better left a mystery.
Driving Moccasins
There are regular walking moccasins and then there are the more refined and classy “driving moccasins.” Not everyone can pull them off, but they do pair well with a nice Irish walking cane.
Junk Mail
Not those Pottery Barn catalogs that you can seem to shake, but a more subtle way of referring to a dick pic. (Much like traditional junk mail though, the receiver is often not appreciative.)
Maple Tree
This isn’t referring to any sort of tree or syrup gathering process at all, but instead is Jess’ unbelievably bad way of letting everyone know that she plans on having sex.
Menzies
The male equivalent of the menstrual cycle. Still considered largely a myth, Winston fell into Jess’ cycle and soon found himself unable to leave the couch and prone to fits of crying, hunger, and repeated viewings of Dirty Dancing.
white fanging actually refers to when Schmidt was trying to run CeCe off like the wolf in the book
You’re right…I have a feeling this article was written by a no good Yoouuth.
GO ON! GIT!
And a Babybel is actually a miniature cheese wheel wrapped in wax that you peel off to eat.
Season 2 was terrific. Season 3….meh. But I do hope that Winston continues to devolve into a complete weirdo.
He went from completely superfluous to being the best part of the show.
As a work from home blogger, my boobs are also not subject to boob jail every day. It’s great!
Pics or GTFO……
(As the young folk say..)
“Sam and Diane are the lesbian couple in my building who murdered each other.”.
‘Vagenius’
Schmidt believes his lesbian friend knows secret ways to please a woman and is therefore coined a ‘vagenious’.
pretty much gave up when you didn’t know what babybels were.
So, you use white fanging every week, but you don’t know what it means?
And no one’s called you out on your improper use of it yet?
New Girl is so bad now..Stopped watching at the mid way of season 3 nothing ever happens in the episodes… I have never been so turned off a show… except for the HIMYM and Dexter final seasons.. obvi
It is so Not funny……and I tend to like my comedies funny…..
“Sex Fist” is a pretty solid addition to the dictionary.
As previously mentioned, THIS is what White Fanging actually means:
[www.youtube.com]
“Mango Chut-a-ney” was absent. This list is invalid.