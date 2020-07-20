Here’s Everything New On HBO And HBO Max For August 2020

HBO has big plans for its streaming audience this August.

A handful of new series and feature films are slated to debut on HBO and HBO Max this month with highlights including the premiere of the genre-bending Lovecraft Country and the conclusion to the network’s latest prestige drama, I May Destroy You, over on HBO. On HBO Max, the newest player in the streaming game, Seth Rogen’s comedy film An American Pickle has plans to be the platform’s first original film, drawing on a beloved short story from New Yorker author Simon Rich.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this August.

Lovecraft Country, Series premiere streaming 8/16 (HBO)

Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollet-Bell star in this adaptation of Matt Ruff’s literary achievement. The 10-episode series follows Atticus Freeman (Majors) and Letitia (Bell) as they take a cross-country road trip from Chicago through 1950s Jim Crow America in search of Atticus’ missing father. Along the way, they battle racism and monstrous creatures that even H.P. Lovecraft would balk at. We’re not sure which is more terrifying.

An American Pickle, Film premiere streaming 8/6 (HBO Max)

Seth Rogen pulls double duty in this comedic undertaking which marks the first feature from the new streaming platform. In it, Rogen plays Herschel Greenbaum, a 1920s-era immigrant who falls into a vat at the pickle factory and wakes up 100 years later, perfectly preserved thanks to the brine. He goes in search of family and finds Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a tech guy who couldn’t be more different than the offspring that Herschel had hoped for.

I May Destroy You, Series finale streaming 8/24

Michaela Coel’s excellent drama series ends its run this month. The show has held nuanced conversations about sexual assault and its aftermath over its first season, blending tough conversations with appropriately dark humor and Coel’s signature voice. It’s one of the best shows of 2020 and we have high hopes for how she’ll end this story.

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn, Film premiere streaming 8/12 (HBO)

HBO’s latest documentary tells the story of Yusuf Hawkins, a black teenager who was murdered in 1989 by a group of young white men in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. The tragedy, and the official response to it, revealed racial tensions that had been simmering between Black communities and the NYPD for decades, and though it happened over 20 years ago, it feels even more relevant to what’s happening right now.