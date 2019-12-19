HBO launches into 2020 with the arrival of two new series, and the return of a comedy favorite.

Jude Law and John Malkovich square off in Paolo Sorrentino’s The New Pope, which looks just as mesmerizing and scandalous as its predecessor. Hugh Laurie leads a new comedy from the Veep team about a cruise liner that breaks down in space. And Larry David gives fans the eagerly awaited 10th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this January.

The New Pope

Paolo Sorrentino returns to the lavish, lewd world he created in The Young Pope and takes things up a notch, introducing a new pious figure to marvel at. With Jude Law’s Pius XIII lingering in a coma, a new leader must be chosen and it takes the form of Sir John Brannox (John Malkovich), an intellectual aristocrat who’s just as conceited and pompous as his predecessor — though he does wear smudged eyeliner better than his American counterpart.

Avenue 5

Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad star in this comedy from Veep creator Armando Iannucci about a luxury cruise liner in space that malfunctions, throwing its passengers and crew into chaos. Laurie plays the dry-humored Captain Clark who has little patience for the people he works for (and with) while Gad plays Herman Judd, a completely out-of-touch billionaire who owns the ship. This one looks as hilarious and bizarre as Veep was, but ya know, in space.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Curb fans can finally calm down. Another season of Larry David’s irreverent comedy is coming to HBO this month. The trailer for Season 10 sees Larry arguing with mailmen, debating membership rule of the Big Johnson Club, and getting kicked out of dinner parties, delivery rooms, and his friend’s mansions. Oh, and Jon Hamm is here too.

Series Premiere:

Mamon, Series Premiere (1/6)

The New Pope, Series Premiere (1/13)

The Outsider, Series Premiere (1/12)

Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 18 Premiere (1/18)

Avenue 5, Series Premiere (1/19)

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Premiere (1/19)

Theatrical Premieres:

American Animals, 2018 (1/1)

Breakthrough, 2019 (1/2)

The Aftermath, 2019 (1/4)

Tolkien, 2019 (1/5)

The Little Stranger, 2018 (1/7)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (1/11)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019 (1/18)

The Curse of La Llorona, 2019 (1/25)

Estrenos:

Casi famoso (AKA Almost Famous), 2019 (1/1)

Vaca, 2018 (1/1)

Niña errante (AKA Wandering Girl), 2018 (1/3)

Tejano, 2018 (1/17)

Starting January 1:

Another Stakeout, 1993

Arthur, 1981

Arthur 2: On the Rocks, 1988

Cat People, 1982

College, 2008

Fast Five (Extended Version), 2011

Filly Brown, 2013

Galaxy of Terror, 1981

Head Office, 1986

The Hitcher, 1986

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, 2011

Les Miserables, 2012

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, 2012

Mr. Holland’s Opus, 1996

Odd Jobs, 1986

The Odd Couple II, 1998

Rock the Kasbah, 1991

The Russia House, 1990

Scary Movie 3, 2003

Seventh Son, 3015

The Shooting, 1967

Shutter Island, 2010

Spanglish, 2004

Stakeout, 1987

Sweet Dreams, 1985

Switch, 1991

Teeth, 2008

The Thing About My Folks, 2005

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, 1974

Ending January 17:

Getaway, 2013

Ending January 22:

Elektra (Director’s Cut), 2005

Ending January 31:

Amelie, 2001

Arachnophobia, 1990

Big Business, 1988

Bringing Down the House, 2003

Calendar Girls, 2003

Conan the Barbarian, 1982

Conan the Destroyer, 1984

Conviction, 2010

Deliver Us From Eva, 2003

The Dilemma, 2011

Dreamer: Inspired By a True Story, 2005

Ever After: A Cinderella Story, 1998

Going the Distance, 2010

The Hate U Give, 2018

Honey, 2003

In Her Shoes, 2005

The Jackal, 1997

Just Like Heaven, 2005

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Life As We Know It, 2010

Me, Myself & Irene, 2000

The Old Man & The Gun, 2018

Out Cold, 2002

Paddington 2, 2018

Red Sparrow, 2018

Rescue Dawn, 2007

Robin Hood, 2018

Search Party, 2016

Signs, 2002

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, 2004

Stay Alive, 2006

Thoroughbreds, 2018

Wild Hogs, 2007