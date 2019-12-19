HBO launches into 2020 with the arrival of two new series, and the return of a comedy favorite.
Jude Law and John Malkovich square off in Paolo Sorrentino’s The New Pope, which looks just as mesmerizing and scandalous as its predecessor. Hugh Laurie leads a new comedy from the Veep team about a cruise liner that breaks down in space. And Larry David gives fans the eagerly awaited 10th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this January.
The New Pope
Paolo Sorrentino returns to the lavish, lewd world he created in The Young Pope and takes things up a notch, introducing a new pious figure to marvel at. With Jude Law’s Pius XIII lingering in a coma, a new leader must be chosen and it takes the form of Sir John Brannox (John Malkovich), an intellectual aristocrat who’s just as conceited and pompous as his predecessor — though he does wear smudged eyeliner better than his American counterpart.
Avenue 5
Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad star in this comedy from Veep creator Armando Iannucci about a luxury cruise liner in space that malfunctions, throwing its passengers and crew into chaos. Laurie plays the dry-humored Captain Clark who has little patience for the people he works for (and with) while Gad plays Herman Judd, a completely out-of-touch billionaire who owns the ship. This one looks as hilarious and bizarre as Veep was, but ya know, in space.
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Curb fans can finally calm down. Another season of Larry David’s irreverent comedy is coming to HBO this month. The trailer for Season 10 sees Larry arguing with mailmen, debating membership rule of the Big Johnson Club, and getting kicked out of dinner parties, delivery rooms, and his friend’s mansions. Oh, and Jon Hamm is here too.
Series Premiere:
Mamon, Series Premiere (1/6)
The New Pope, Series Premiere (1/13)
The Outsider, Series Premiere (1/12)
Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 18 Premiere (1/18)
Avenue 5, Series Premiere (1/19)
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 10 Premiere (1/19)
Theatrical Premieres:
American Animals, 2018 (1/1)
Breakthrough, 2019 (1/2)
The Aftermath, 2019 (1/4)
Tolkien, 2019 (1/5)
The Little Stranger, 2018 (1/7)
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (1/11)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019 (1/18)
The Curse of La Llorona, 2019 (1/25)
Estrenos:
Casi famoso (AKA Almost Famous), 2019 (1/1)
Vaca, 2018 (1/1)
Niña errante (AKA Wandering Girl), 2018 (1/3)
Tejano, 2018 (1/17)
Starting January 1:
Another Stakeout, 1993
Arthur, 1981
Arthur 2: On the Rocks, 1988
Cat People, 1982
College, 2008
Fast Five (Extended Version), 2011
Filly Brown, 2013
Galaxy of Terror, 1981
Head Office, 1986
The Hitcher, 1986
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer, 2011
Les Miserables, 2012
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, 2012
Mr. Holland’s Opus, 1996
Odd Jobs, 1986
The Odd Couple II, 1998
Rock the Kasbah, 1991
The Russia House, 1990
Scary Movie 3, 2003
Seventh Son, 3015
The Shooting, 1967
Shutter Island, 2010
Spanglish, 2004
Stakeout, 1987
Sweet Dreams, 1985
Switch, 1991
Teeth, 2008
The Thing About My Folks, 2005
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, 1974
Ending January 17:
Getaway, 2013
Ending January 22:
Elektra (Director’s Cut), 2005
Ending January 31:
Amelie, 2001
Arachnophobia, 1990
Big Business, 1988
Bringing Down the House, 2003
Calendar Girls, 2003
Conan the Barbarian, 1982
Conan the Destroyer, 1984
Conviction, 2010
Deliver Us From Eva, 2003
The Dilemma, 2011
Dreamer: Inspired By a True Story, 2005
Ever After: A Cinderella Story, 1998
Going the Distance, 2010
The Hate U Give, 2018
Honey, 2003
In Her Shoes, 2005
The Jackal, 1997
Just Like Heaven, 2005
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Life As We Know It, 2010
Me, Myself & Irene, 2000
The Old Man & The Gun, 2018
Out Cold, 2002
Paddington 2, 2018
Red Sparrow, 2018
Rescue Dawn, 2007
Robin Hood, 2018
Search Party, 2016
Signs, 2002
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, 2004
Stay Alive, 2006
Thoroughbreds, 2018
Wild Hogs, 2007