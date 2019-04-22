HBO

May is a month of goodbyes on HBO.

The premium cable network is bidding a fond farewell to two of its most popular series. Up first, the fantasy epic Game of Thrones, a show that’s changed the way we watch television and on that will go down in the TV Hall of Fame. Who sits on the Iron Throne, in the end, is still anyone’s guess, but we’re betting plenty of fan-favorite characters kick the bucket before that happens. Prepare yourselves. And while you’re at it, prepare to say goodbye to seeing Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the White House as Veep ends its seventh season with a few ridiculous hijinks.

It’s not all bad news though. Deadwood is back, in movie form, to please fans who’ve been anxiously awaiting its return. There’s plenty of betrayal and old rivalries to dig up in this dusty drama, so it should cure any GoT hangovers you’re nursing.

Here’s a roundup of everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this May.

Game of Thrones (Series Finale)



Our watch has officially ended when Game of Thrones draws to a close this month. Right now, fans are being treated to reunions and hookups and moments that fanfictions are built on, but eventually, death and destruction will come to Westeros. Who will sit on the Iron Throne? Will any dragons survive? Are Sansa and Podrick ever going to bang? These are the fundamental questions we need answered before George R.R. Martin’s fantasy epic ends.

Veep (Series Finale)



HBO is hitting us with the one-two punch this month, forcing us to bid farewell to another fan-favorite series. Veep may not have ice dragons and Night Kings but it does have Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a stellar supporting cast, and some of the best one-liners on television right now. Watching Selina Meyer fight for her own Iron Throne — the Oval office — more than a few times over the past seven seasons has been a gust-bustingly funny ride. We’re not ready for it to end.

Deadwood



Some good news for fans who can’t take any more emotional heartbreak. HBO’s actually bringing back a series that left us too soon, in movie form of course. Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, and the rest of the residents of the camp are back to celebrate the South Dakota’s statehood in the only way this dusty drama knows how — with reignited rivalries, betrayals, bloodshed, and lost of swearin.’

