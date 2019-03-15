Here’s Everything New On Hulu For April 2019

HBO

Hulu kicks off the month of April with some big arrivals that will probably make enjoying the spring-like weather a real chore.

First up is A Quiet Place, the John Krasinski-directed horror flick that earned so much buzz last year. If frights aren’t your thing, Hulu’s offering an original comedy series about living as both a millennial and a Muslim in a New Jersy community with Ramy. And, of course, winter arrives this month with the final season of Game of Thrones premiering on HBO (and Hulu for those with an HBO add-on).

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform in April.

ARRIVING

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A Quiet Place (4/2)

John Krasinski’s breakout horror flick makes its way to Hulu this month. The film stars Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, as a couple trying their best to raise their family in the middle of an apocalypse where the slightest sound might attract other-worldly creatures intent on hunting them down and killing them. It’s a thrilling turn for both actors, with twists you don’t see coming and a satisfying ending.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ramy (4/19)

Hulu’s newest original offering is this comedy series starring Ramy Youssef, who plays a version of himself, a character named Ramy Hassan. Ramy navigates life growing up in New Jersey, straddling the line between the millennial generation he’s a part of and the Muslim community he belongs to. It’s heartwarming, eye-opening, and never takes itself too seriously.