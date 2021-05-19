Here’s Everything New On Hulu For June 2021, Including More ‘Dave’

Sure, you could listen to the CDC and start going outside again sans mask… or you could skip the whole “rejoining society” trend and stay inside to binge all of the shows and movies coming to Hulu this month. We know what we’d choose. The second season of FX’s surprise hit comedy Dave, a pregnancy thriller starring Ilana Glazer, a handful of blockbusters and even more returning cable series are all much more tempting than eating inside an Olive Garden, after all.

Dave: Season 2 (streaming 6/17)

FX’s breakout comedy returns this month and sees Lil Dicky figuring out how to take his rap game to the next level after that wild radio show interview that capped off the season one finale of the show last year. Expect plenty of celebrity guest appearances — Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kyle Kuzma, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X, and Kevin Hart to name a few — plus some new faces from Lil Dicky’s record label who are responsible for keeping his budding career on track.

False Positive (Hulu film streaming 6/25)

Ilana Glazer stars in this pregnancy thriller that also features Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan. Glazer plays Lucy, a young woman struggling with fertility issues who seeks the help of a renowned doctor (Brosnan). Theroux plays Lucy’s husband, Adrian. The two eventually get pregnant, but Lucy quickly starts to realize there’s something sinister going on with her doctor’s practice and his interest in her child.

Avail. 6/1

Changing the Game (Hulu Original)

American Ninja Warrior: Season 13 Premiere

Housebroken: Series Premiere

Small Fortune: Complete Season 1

50/50 (2011)

A Most Wanted Ma (2014)

A Perfect Day (2006)

A Prayer For The Dying (1987)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alive (1993)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008)

Anacondas: Trail Of Blood (2009)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Birdcage (1997)

Black And White (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project: Book of Shadows (2000)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blue Streak (1999)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Bucky Larson: Born To Be A Star (2011)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Conviction (2010)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Cookout (2004)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Desperate Measures (1998)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dragonfly (2002)

Driven (2001)

El Dorado (1967)

Face/Off (1997)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gamer (2009)

Get Smart (2008)

Hanging Up (2000)

Hud (1963)

The Hustler (1961)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Just Wright (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2000)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Little Women (1994)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Once Upon A Crime… (1992)

Ordinary People (1980)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Primary Colors (1998)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richie Rich (1994)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Sabrina (1995)

Savage State(2021)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scorpio (1973)

Silence (2016)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Girls (1988)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Survivors (2001)

Still Waiting (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

The Time Machine (2002)

To Die For (1995)

The Upside (2017)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Waiting… (2005)

Walking Tall (1973)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Wilde (1998)

Wings Of Courage (1995)

Witless Protection (2008)

Young Adult (2011)

Avail. 6/2

America’s Got Talent: Season 16 Premiere

Avail. 6/3

MasterChef: Season 11 Premiere

A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)

Night of the Kings (2021)

Avail. 6/4

The New York Times Presents: New Episode

Beat Shazam: Season 4 Premiere

Avail. 6/5

Emergency Call: Season 2 Premiere

Rams (2021)

Avail. 6/7

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 7 Premiere

The Chase: Season 2 Premiere

To Tell the Truth: Season 7 Premiere

Avail. 6/8

The Bachelorette: Season 17 Premiere

Legion Of Brothers (2017)

Avail. 6/9

The Croods: A New Age (2020)

Avail. 6/10

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Card Sharks: Season 3 Premiere

Trust (2021)

Two of Us (2019)

Avail. 6/11

Love Victor: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 5

Come True (2021)

Avail. 6/13

Dragonheart (1996)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (2000)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse (2014)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)

Not Fade Away (2012)

Willy’s Wonderland (2021)

Avail. 6/14

Rūrangi: Complete Season 1 (The Yellow Affair)

Avail. 6/15

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 1

Alone: Complete Season 7

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

America Our Defining Hours: Complete Season 1

The Celebrity Dating Game: Complete Season 1

Dance Moms: Complete Season 8

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 3

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 7

Hoarders: Complete Season 11

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 11

Mountain Men: Complete Season 6

Swamp People: Complete Season 11

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1B

Born to Play (2020)

Gone Girl (2014)

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy

Her Name Is Chef (2020)

Michael Smerconish: Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Talking (2020)

Nasrin (2020)

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2020)

The Outside Story (2021)

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate (2020)

Avail. 6/17

DAVE: Season 2 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Phobias (2021)

Avail. 6/18

Holey Moley 3D in 2D: Season 3 Premiere

The Hustler: Season 2 Premiere

When Nature Calls: Series Premiere

Avail. 6/20

The Guilt Trip (2012)

Avail. 6/21

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 2 & 3

Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 4

Backyard Builds: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Big Bucket Food List: Complete Season 1 – 2

Family Home Overhaul: Complete Season 1

Farmhouse Facelift: Complete Season 1

Home to Win: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Home to Win for the Holidays: Complete Season 1

Jr. Chef Showdown: Complete Seasons 1 – 2

Save My Reno: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Hot Market: Complete Season 1

Wall of Chefs: Complete Season 1

Hostiles (2017)

Avail. 6/22

Monster Trucks (2017)

Avail. 6/23

College Bowl: Series Premiere

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 Premiere

Avail. 6/24

An American Haunting (2006)

Avail. 6/25

FALSE POSITIVE (2021) (Hulu Original)

Making It: Season 3 Premiere

Avail. 6/26

The Chloe Show: Series Premiere

Avail. 6/27

Safer at Home (2021)

Avail. 6/29

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Harvie & The Magic Museum (2021)

Avail. 6/30

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Jack Reacher (2012)

The Sweet Life (2016)

Leaving 6/4

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

Leaving 6/5

The Appearance (2018)

Leaving 6/11

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

LA 92 (2020)

Leaving 6/17

Identity (2003)

Leaving 6/30

28 Days Later (2003)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

A Prayer for the Dying (1987)

A Simple Plan (1998)

A Storks Journey (2017)

The Birdcage (1997)

Blue Streak (1999)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changeling (2008)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Convicts (1991)

Convoy (1978)

The Core (2003)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Face/Off (1997)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

The Full Monty (1997)

Garden State (2004)

Get Smart (2008)

Girl With a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Junior (1994)

Knowing (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Mystery Science Theatre (1996)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

New In Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Once Upon a Crime… (1992)

Pandorum (2009)

Paycheck (2003)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Rio (2011)

Salt (2010)

The Sandlot (1993)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Scorpio (1973)

Sex and the City (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991)

Some Girls (1988)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Plane (2004)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Thirst (2009)

Vantage Point (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

The Wedding Planner (2001)