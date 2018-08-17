Here’s Everything New On Hulu For September 2018

NBC

Netflix might be churning out original series nonstop this summer but come Fall, the streaming platform you want to be logging on to will be Hulu. That’s because some of the best appointment viewing is making it’s way to the binge-watching service in September. We’re talking new seasons of The Good Place, Shameless, This Is Us and more. Of course, if you’re a movie-lover, Hulu’s got you covered too. Oscar-winning fantasy romance, cult-favorite indie comedies, a handful of 90s classics, there’s something for everyone, no matter your tastes.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu in September.

ARRIVING

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Shape of Water 9/22 (HBO)

Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning fantasy drama lands on Hulu this month (if you have an HBO add-on). Honestly, the extra money paid is worth it for this thrilling, heartbreaking romance story. Sure, Sally Hawkins makes out with a fish man a few times and yeah, things get weird when the interspecies relationship takes things to the next level, but an A-list cast (Michael Shannon and Octavia Spencer give brilliant turns) and an imaginative story about a humanoid amphibian creature looking for compassion and understanding in a cruel world isn’t something you come across every day while scrolling through your streaming options.

American Horror Story: Cult 9/18

The entire seventh season of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series is coming to Hulu this September. Murphy’s perfected the art of scaring the sh*t out of fans but this latest installment, which features some familiar faces, is even more terrifying and relevant than what he’s done in the past. Evan Peters plays a psychotic young man with dreams of enslaving his town following the 2016 presidential election while Sarah Paulson plays a woman haunted by clowns (among other things). There’s a bunch of weird as always but things get almost a little too real this season. You’ve been warned.

The Good Place 9/28

Season three of The Good Place premieres on NBC this month so of course, Hulu has you covered in case you can’t watch it in real-time. After a couple of twists and turns in the show’s first two seasons, the group finds themselves tossed back down to Earth to see if they can earn some redemption and a spot in the actual Good Place. Who knows where that leaves Michael and Janet, though it sounds like the not-human-not-robot sidekick might be discovering a human phenomenon called “feelings” this season, so things should get interesting.

DEPARTING

Spaceballs 9/30

Mel Brooks’ spoof of Star Wars and the like follows Lone Starr on his quest to save Druish Princess Vespa and defeat the overcompensating Dark Helmet. As if Brooks’ works would ever age out of being funny, Spaceballs remains one of the best sci-fi parodies while providing a world of quotes and hilarity that stand on their own. The only problem is that we’re still waiting for its sequel, The Search For More Money.

American Psycho 9/30

Before Christian Blae was cleaning up the streets of Gotham as Batman, he was the criminal, playing Patrick Bateman in the classic serial killer flick, American Psycho. Bateman is your typical Wall Street bro, making big bucks and wearing sharp suits at his father’s trading company but his personal life is a little messier. Like hookers laying in pools of blood messy. The guy’s lust for killing random, innocent people only grows as the film moves along culminating in an iconic scene that will probably give you nightmares.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to Hulu in September:

9/1/2018

13 Going on 30 (2004)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Murder of Crows (1999)

Adaptation (2002)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

AntiHuman (2017)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Bandits (2001)

Blow Out (1981)

Bolero (1984)

The Bone Collector (1999)

City of God (2002)

The Cleanse (2016)

Cool It (2010)

Darkness (2002)

The Dark Half (1993)

Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

Double Impact (1991)

Dragon Blade (2015)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Emma (1996)

Fall Time (1993)

The Female Brain (2018)

Ferdinand (2017) (HBO)

Field of Dreams (1989)

The Fly (1986)

Going Overboard (1989)

Jerry Maguire (1996

Joyride (1997)

Kill Me Again (1989)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Midnighters (2018)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Over the Top (1987)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Primal Fear (1996)

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

Rodger Dodger (2002)

Rushmore (1998)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Signs (2002)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Small Town Saturday Night (2010)

Stealth Fighter (1999)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Unbreakable (2000)

What Dreams May Come (1998)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

9/2/18

The English Patient (1996)

9/3/18

Flower (2017)

The Miracle Season (2018)

9/4/18

Daphne & Velma (2018)

Monochrome (2016)

Women and Sometimes Men (2018)

9/6/18

I Love You, America: New Episodes (Hulu Original)

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)

9/7/18

Cesar Chavez (2014)

9/8/18

Stand Up To Cancer: Special (EIF)

From Paris with Love (2009)

Stronger (2017)

The Greatest Showman (2017) (HBO)

9/9/18

Kidding: Series Premiere (Showtime)

Shameless: Season 9 Premiere (Showtime)

9/10/18

REL: Series Premiere (FOX)

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (2017)

9/11/18

Bodysnatch (2018)

Natural Vice (2017)

9/12/18

Grace Unplugged (2014)

9/13/18

El Clon: Season 1 (Telemundo)

Higher Power (2017)

9/14/18

The First (Hulu Original)

The Housemaid (2017)

9/15/18

Good Behavior: Season 2 (TNT)

Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1 (2017)

Hardware (1990)

She’s So Lovely (1997)

The Queen (2006)

The Shipping News (2001)

Pitch Perfect (2012) (HBO

9/16/18

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

9/18/18

American Horror Story: Cult: Season 7 (FX)

La Impostora: Season 1 (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes: Season 1 (Telemundo)

9/20/18

Total Divas: Season 8 Premiere (E!)

BB King: On The Road (2017)

Boom for Real (2018)

Sacrifice (2016)

This is Home: A Refugee Story (2018)

9/21/18

Aurora: Season 1 (Telemundo)

My Little Pony (2017)

9/22/18

For Colored Girls (2010)

Love after Love (2018)

The Shape of Water (2017) (HBO)

9/24/18

9-1-1: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Gemini (2018)

Iris (2001)

9/25/18

Dancing with the Stars: Season 27 Premiere (ABC)

The Good Doctor: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Manifest: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Resident: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Voice: Season 15 Premiere (NBC)

Afterlife (2018)

UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault (2018)

9/26/18

Dama y Obrero: Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Gifted: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Lethal Weapon: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

New Amsterdam: Series Premiere (NBC)

This is Us: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Krays (1990)

9/27/18

A Million Little Things: Series Premiere (ABC)

American Housewife: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Chicago Fire: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Empire: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

The Goldbergs: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Modern Family: Season 10 Premiere (ABC)

Single Parents: Series Premiere (ABC)

South Park: Season 22 Premiere (Comedy Central)

Star: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

9/28/18

The Good Place: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15 Premiere (ABC)

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

Suburbicon (2017)

9/29/18

The Cool Kids: Series Premiere (FOX)

Dateline: Season 28 Premiere (NBC)

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 18 Premiere (FOX)

Last Man Standing: Season 7 Premiere (FOX)

Jigsaw (2017)

Phantom Thread (2017) (HBO)

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Hulu in September:

9/30/18

The Adventures of Panda Warrior (2012)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

And God Created Women (1988)

Angel Heart (1987)

Arlo: The Burping Pig (2016)

Babel (2006)

Back to School (1986)

Beautiful Boy (2010)

Beyond Borders (2003)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Billy Madison (1995)

Bloodsport (1988)

Bound (1996)

The Brothers Bloom (2009)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Cyborg (1989)

Delta Force (1986)

Disaster Movie (2008)

The Disembodied (2011)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. T and the Women (2000)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Elephant Kingdom (2016)

Everybody’s Fine (2009)

Evolution (2001)

Extract (2009)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Get Real (1999)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hoosiers (1986)

House Arrest (1996)

In a World… (2013)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

It Takes Two (1995)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Just Before I Go (2014)

Kalifornia (1993)

Ladybugs (1992)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Castle (2001)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

Miami Blues (1990)

Mimic (1997)

Next (2007)

Pawn (2013)

Precious Cargo (2016)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rare Birds (2002)

The Rock (1996)

Salsa (1988)

Sex Drive (2008)

Six Shooters (2013)

Sleepers (1996)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Spaceballs (1987)

Superstar (1999)

The Suffering (2016)

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

Trade (2007)

Witness (1985)

Wooly Boys (2004)